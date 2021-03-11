MicroVision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $395,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13.6 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.1 million.

MicroVision shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.83, climbing fold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVIS