Will Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Shares Bounce Back?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is a real estate investment trust. On November 18, 2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) stock closed at $158.71 per share. One-month return of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) was 6.90% and its shares lost 21.55% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has a market capitalization of $18.835 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Communities is a REIT that owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi-family apartment communities in the Sunbelt region of the U.S. In recent quarters, its results have benefited from significant lease rate increases, but investors have begun to anticipate a deceleration as monetary policy takes aim at inflation.”

Best States to Invest in Real Estate in 2021

Copyright: vikalipa / 123RF Stock Photo

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 31 hedge fund portfolios held Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) at the end of the third quarter, which was 28 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in another article and shared the best stagflation stocks to invest in. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.