The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $144.33 per share and the market cap of $16.5 billion, Mid-America Apartment Communities stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Mid-America Apartment Communities is shown in the chart below.


Because Mid-America Apartment Communities is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 1.7% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Mid-America Apartment Communities's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Mid-America Apartment Communities over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Mid-America Apartment Communities has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and earnings of $2.2 a share. Its operating margin is 25.48%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Mid-America Apartment Communities at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mid-America Apartment Communities over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mid-America Apartment Communities's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Mid-America Apartment Communities's ROIC is 3.77 while its WACC came in at 5.04. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mid-America Apartment Communities is shown below:

In short, the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Mid-America Apartment Communities stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

