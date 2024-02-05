Mid City Gras hits the streets of the capital city

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This year’s Mid City Gras Parade was a little nutty, with this year’s theme “Once Upon a Squirrel.”

Many residents in the area were in awe and excitement, seeing the many unique colors and themes, showing how different the parade is from others.

The nonprofit organization had its first parade in 2018, adding flare and spice to their routes. Due to COVID, they didn’t roll through as planned but made ways to stand out.

The Krewe is always able to provide unique twists to their parades, especially with this year being named after their mascot.

“The squirrel is the mascot of Mid-City Krewe for the whole parade, and it’s fun. Squirrels are fun, you know,” said Mid-City Gras Krewe member Karen Girardot.

Many local organizations participated this year, each with different themes and costumes, getting their groove on with amazing dance numbers. Bands and dance teams from across the city joined as well, putting on eye-catching shows.

Many parade goers look forward to the Mid City parade, saying that this is what Mardi Gras is all about.

“You know, Mid-City is one of the growing areas in Baton Rouge. A lot of things happen in Baton Rouge, and I think today is going to be a great Mid-City Gras,” said resident Deuce Newman.

The parade started at North Boulevard and ended at Baton Rouge Community College.

