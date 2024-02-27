Mid-Columbia superintendent served students for 3 decades. Now, he’s retiring

North Franklin School District Superintendent Jim Jacobs says he plans to retire at the end of the school year after nearly three decades of service to Connell students.

He made the announcement at Monday’s school board meeting, tendering his resignation effective June 30, 2024.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with thousands of students, hundreds and hundreds of staff members and I’ve made memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he told the Tri-City Herald in a Tuesday interview.

Jacobs plans to travel and spend more time with his family. They plan to stay local to Franklin County.

Jim Jacobs North Franklin School District

“I’m confident that the school district is in a great space to transition to a new leader, and that the community and staff will be able to help support that transition. They shouldn’t lose a single stride in the changeover,” he said.

Jacobs has spent the past six years as the district’s chief executive, overseeing the instruction of its 2,000 enrolled students. Throughout his 27-year tenure, Jacobs has also worked as a teacher, summer school director, elementary principal and junior high principal.

He worked a decade as principal of Robert L. Olds Junior High, and was selected in 2017 to succeed Gregg Taylor as superintendent.

Jacobs also served 21 years in the military, from 1988 to 2009, and retired as a National Guard officer. His career in the military and in public education overlapped for about a dozen years, he says.

“The district has been blessed with Jim’s dedicated leadership for the past six years,” said North Franklin School Board Chairperson Terry Utecht. “He is a true leader in every sense of the word. The board is deeply saddened to see him go, but we are confident that the district is in a very healthy position which will help facilitate a smooth transition.”

The school board will now begin the long process to formally find, interview and hire Jacobs’ successor.

The district will conduct an online survey seeking community feedback this week. A community forum is planned for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the district office.

As superintendent, Jacobs earned a total salary of $206,800 during the 2022-23 school year, according to income data from Washington OSPI.