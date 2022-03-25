Mid Hudson 'excluded workers' shut out of relief fund call for it to be refilled in 2022 state budget

CITY OF NEWBURGH – Carlos and his family have struggled to make ends meet for two years now.

The New Windsor resident was making $18 an hour painting buildings in New York City in March 2020 when the state ordered everyone except essential workers to stay home because of COVID-19.

His wife, who worked as a house cleaner, lost her job a few weeks later.

"I had no income at all to pay rent, to pay the electric or water, or to buy food," Carlos said during a phone interview March 22. "So, everything got very complicated for me."

The Fund Excluded Workers Coalition held a rally at Safe Harbors Green park in Newburgh on Sunday, March 20, 2022 to call on lawmakers to commit to replenishing the Excluded Workers Fund in the 2022 state budget.

He spoke to a Times Herald-Record reporter through a Spanish translator about his struggles. Carlos did not want his surname published because he was concerned he could once again lose his job.

A 53-year-old Honduran native, Carlos lives in a mobile home with his wife, two daughters and his elderly father. Their rent is $1,500 a month. He tries to keep up with partial rent payments whenever he can pick up odd paint jobs. When they are unable to afford groceries at times, they resort to their church's food pantry.

He thought relief was in sight when a friend told him last September about the state's Excluded Workers Fund. It was created last year to give one-time cash payments to New Yorkers who didn't qualify for federal stimulus payments or unemployment insurance.

In the end, the $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund provided payments to about 130,000 workers whose incomes were affected by the pandemic. It ran out of money nine weeks after it became available in August 2021. Thousands of eligible workers across the state were left out, according to researchers.

"I thought that this might be a way for me to get out of debt and, first and foremost, I thought about my family because I didn't have any way to pay the bills," he said.

But he was three days too late, he said.

"By the time I went to apply, the online application had been shut down," he said. By Sept. 27, the state Department of Labor posted a notice on its website that funding was nearly exhausted. On Oct. 8, it announced it was no longer accepting applications.

More than 170,000 New York workers would be eligible to receive benefits if the fund was revived, according to data from David Kallick, director of the nonprofit Immigration Research Initiative. That includes about 7,900 people in the Mid Hudson Valley.

The state Legislature did not include the fund's revival in its budget proposal that was announced on March 14. It was also not included in Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget priorities announced earlier this year.

"My message to them (lawmakers) would be to please expand the fund because there are so many of us, families, who simply cannot cover our expenses, and this is really the only way that we will be able to get back on our feet," Carlos said.

Carlos is not the only one pleading with lawmakers. As politicians huddle in Albany to negotiate the budget ahead of the April 1 deadline, activists are applying pressure, holding protests calling for the Excluded Workers Fund to be replenished.

A coalition of immigrant and social justice rights groups marched and protested in demonstrations leading from New York City to Albany in the final weeks before the budget deadline. They called on lawmakers to inject $3 billion into the fund and to make the program permanent.

On March 20, they marched from Beacon to Broadway in Newburgh, concluding with a news conference in Safe Harbors Green park. The next day, the coalition rallied in Kingston. Their route ended with a large march in Albany on March 23.

Asked if replenishing the fund should be included in the budget, a spokeswoman for Sen. James Skoufis, D-39, issued a statement:

"As the pandemic’s financial strain begins to ease for families and workers across the state, Senator Skoufis remains committed to finding solutions within this year’s state budget that meet the current needs of New Yorkers, including increased funding for programs that will help get more folks back to work and provide for their families.”

State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, R-99, is adamantly opposed to refilling the fund.

"Under no circumstances should taxpayer funds be given to those who came to this country illegally," he said in a statement on March 24. "As I have stated since the moment it was first announced, I’m opposed to this misguided program and any effort to allocate even $1 to fund it. This is an affront to taxpayers and every law-abiding New Yorker."

Qualifying for benefits

Carlos fled violence in his home country of Honduras, arriving in New York with his family eight years ago.

He lived in Newburgh for a year before moving to his current home in New Windsor.

Carlos pays taxes, has a driver's license and established residence here before the pandemic hit, he said.

Like many others who applied for benefits through the Excluded Workers Fund, Carlos didn't qualify for federal pandemic-related benefits because he doesn't have immigration documents the government requires for beneficiaries.

The fund sought to help low-wage earners and people paid for their work in cash. They could receive payments regardless of their immigration status or citizenship, though they had to have lived in New York since March 27, 2020. They also had to have earned less than $26,208 during the year prior to when they applied to the fund.

Report: Renewed fund could help thousands more

The fact that the fund was exhausted so quickly speaks to how much it was needed and the state's ability to swiftly organize the program, according to David Kallick's report with the Immigration Research Initiative.

"But it is also evidence that more funds are urgently needed," he wrote.

Kallick also noted there was a regional imbalance of the fund's distribution.

New York City, home to 73% of the state's undocumented workers, ended up receiving 79% of benefits, according to the research initiative's report issued in January.

"In New York City there is a strong infrastructure of groups helping people apply as well as city government programs to help raise awareness," Kallick wrote.

The Mid Hudson, considered in this case to be Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan counties, has 3% of the state's undocumented workforce, according to Kallick's report. About 1,600 people from those counties received benefits, representing 1% of the fund's beneficiaries.

The Lower Hudson Valley, considered to be Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties, is home to 7% of the state's undocumented workers. Eight thousand workers received benefits from the fund, representing 6% of the overall share, according to the report.

Gathering paperwork slowed many applicants in the rush to apply for money, said Emma Kreyche, director of outreach, advocacy and education at the Worker Justice Center of New York in Kingston.

Her organization saw some people struggle to collect their documents for reasons related to the pandemic, including housing insecurity that caused people to move around, and limited to no consular services to help renew passports, Kreyche said.

"It's kind of a bitter irony because the whole point was to provide people with pandemic relief," Kreyche said. "And because of the pandemic, itself, there were so many more challenges to establishing the residency and work history requirements."

'We are all human beings'

Jemmy, 45, of Walden, also applied for the fund's relief too late. Part of her struggle, she said, was organizing her tax documents. Another problem, she said, was that she learned about it too late.

She sent in her application at the end of September. Two months later, she found out the fund had run out of money.

"I felt really disillusioned," she said, recalling how she felt when she received her denial from the DOL. "I didn’t need this money to go on vacation. I needed this money to pay down our debts and provide a better quality of life for my children."

Jemmy, a Guatemalan native, spoke to the Record through a Spanish interpreter and requested that only her first name be used.

She became emotional while telling a reporter on March 24 about her family's struggles over the past two years.

Shortly after the onset of the pandemic, the house-cleaning company she worked for saw a steep decline in requests for its services. When Jemmy fell ill with COVID-19, she was fired, she said.

She was able to find house-cleaning work once a week in Monroe, but it paid less than her former job, Jemmy said.

Her husband worked in a bakery, but they were not making enough money to provide for their family of five, including three children.

Their debts mounted.

"We had to ask for help at the food banks. That’s how we were eating" Jemmy said. "The electric bill, we just kept getting one upon another upon another. And the same happened with the (propane) gas."

She did not qualify for federal stimulus payments or unemployment insurance because she did not have a tax identification number.

Jemmy's oldest son, who just turned 18, dropped out of school so that he could find a job. He's working now, learning how to paint houses.

Jemmy knows of many people who are also struggling and need the Excluded Workers Fund to be replenished.

"Those of us who do not have a social security number, we are all human beings, and we are here for different reasons," Jemmy said. "In my case, I'm just trying to do what’s best for my family. Whether or not somebody has a social security number, we should be treated equally. This is a country of immigrants, after all, and we deserve the help as much as anyone else.”

