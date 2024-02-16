Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board passes resolution in memory of Robert Whitney

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) Board of Governors voted on Wednesday to approve a joint resolution with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) in memory of Robert H. Whitney. Three $500 scholarships will be awarded in his memory during the 2024 Franklin B. Walter program at 6 p.m. March 12.

Robert H. (Bob) Whitney served in public education for 60 years as a board member for the Lexington Local School District, including a 40-year stint as board president, where he guided the district through two major building programs.

From left, Ohio School Boards Association's Mark Bobo, Mid-Ohio ESC Board President Doug Theaker and Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel display the joint Board resolution in memory of Robert Whitney.

“MOESC provides service and support to local public schools. It couldn't be more fitting then for MOESC to name its three scholarships in Bob's honor," Lexington School Superintendent Jeremy Secrist said. "I have never met anyone as committed to service and public education as Bob Whitney. He believed all students should be prepared for whatever comes next, which these scholarships represent, and he believed every student could learn. He held our school system to that standard and served and supported us for sixty years. There will never be another like Bob Whitney.”

The new Lexington High School houses the Robert H. Whitney Performing Arts Center, recognizing his unwavering support to the youth in the community as a leader in academics, athletics and the arts.

“Not only was Bob a close and dear friend of mine, but he was a friend of education, shown by dedicating his skills to Lexington Local for 60 years,” MOESC Board President Doug Theaker said.

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education, administrators and staff, along with the Lexington Local community, recognize the significant contributions of Whitney over the course of his life and extend their sincerest condolences to his friends and family, especially his beloved wife, Carole Sue.

"OSBA is grateful to honor the life and service of Robert Whitney, who served as a board member for 60 years," said Mark Bobo, director of member relations at OSBA. "His dedication, love and commitment to his community is beyond words, and the impact of his life of service will be long-lasting.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mid-Ohio ESC, OSBA joint resolution honors the late Bob Whitney