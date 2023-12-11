Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosting College Credit Plus and Financial Aid Night

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center will host its annual College Credit Plus and Financial Aid Night 6-7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Mid-Ohio ESC, 890 W. Fourth St., Mansfield.

It is open to students and families for youth in grades 6-11 for the 2024-2025 school year. Information will be given about how to take college classes next school year at no cost. Families will learn more about the College Credit Plus program from area colleges and universities. Additionally, students will learn about the Accuplacer assessment that will be required for placement into college classes.

There will be a financial aid meeting for seniors and their parents in a separate room 6-7 p.m. Parents will have the opportunity to begin the FAFSA process.

There is no registration for the event. For more information, email Dr. Alyson Baker at abaker@hillsdalelocalschools.org.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mid-Ohio Educational Services Center to host CCP/Financial Aid Night