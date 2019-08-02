Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 6th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of August.

Mid Penn Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.82 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Mid Penn Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 3.2% on its current stock price of $25.82. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Mid Penn Bancorp paying out a modest 36% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Mid Penn Bancorp, with earnings per share up 6.8% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Mid Penn Bancorp's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were ten years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Mid Penn Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Mid Penn Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

