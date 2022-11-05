Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.06 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Mid-Southern Bancorp's shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Mid-Southern Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $12.9147. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Mid-Southern Bancorp is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Mid-Southern Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Mid-Southern Bancorp has delivered 0.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is Mid-Southern Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Mid-Southern Bancorp more closely.

In light of that, while Mid-Southern Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mid-Southern Bancorp you should be aware of.

