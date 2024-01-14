When are mid-winter, spring breaks for Holland-area schools?
WEST MICHIGAN — The biggest break in the school year is now in the rearview.
But with several months left on the school calendar, students and staff have a handful of breaks to look forward to. The most prominent among them is spring break, set for early April in the Holland area.
Most local schools — Holland, Holland Christian, West Ottawa, Zeeland, Black River, Hamilton and Saugatuck — will have the same break. It begins Friday, March 29, and runs through the week of April 1-5.
Fennville will have school March 29, but also has the week of April 1-5 off. All districts will have Monday, May 27, off for Memorial Day.
Other notable dates:
Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 15)
Black River: On
Fennville: Off
Hamilton: On
Holland: Off
Holland Christian: Off
Saugatuck: Off
West Ottawa: On
Zeeland: Off
Mid-Winter Break
Black River: Friday, March 1, and Monday, March 4
Fennville: Monday-Friday, Feb. 12-16
Hamilton: Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 12-13
Holland: Friday, Feb. 23, and Monday, Feb. 26
Holland Christian: Friday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 19
Saugatuck: Friday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 12
West Ottawa: Monday, Feb. 12 (Half-Day Friday, Feb. 9)
Zeeland: Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 12-13
Last Day of School
Black River: Friday, June 7
Fennville: Thursday, June 6
Hamilton: Friday, June 7
Holland: Tuesday, June 4
Holland Christian: Wednesday, June 5
Saugatuck: Friday, June 7
West Ottawa: Friday, June 7
Zeeland: Friday, June 7
Other Days Off
Black River: Monday, Feb. 12, and Monday, May 13
Hamilton: Thursday-Friday, Jan. 25-26
Saugatuck: Friday, Jan. 26, Friday, March 15, and Friday, April 19
