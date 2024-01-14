When are mid-winter, spring breaks for Holland-area schools?

WEST MICHIGAN — The biggest break in the school year is now in the rearview.

But with several months left on the school calendar, students and staff have a handful of breaks to look forward to. The most prominent among them is spring break, set for early April in the Holland area.

Most local schools — Holland, Holland Christian, West Ottawa, Zeeland, Black River, Hamilton and Saugatuck — will have the same break. It begins Friday, March 29, and runs through the week of April 1-5.

Fennville will have school March 29, but also has the week of April 1-5 off. All districts will have Monday, May 27, off for Memorial Day.

Students make their way toward West Ottawa's Woodside Elementary on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Other notable dates:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 15)

Black River: On

Fennville: Off

Hamilton: On

Holland: Off

Holland Christian: Off

Saugatuck: Off

West Ottawa: On

Zeeland: Off

Students stand for a picture at Zeeland's Adams Elementary on the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Mid-Winter Break

Black River: Friday, March 1, and Monday, March 4

Fennville: Monday-Friday, Feb. 12-16

Hamilton: Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 12-13

Holland: Friday, Feb. 23, and Monday, Feb. 26

Holland Christian: Friday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 19

Saugatuck: Friday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 12

West Ottawa: Monday, Feb. 12 (Half-Day Friday, Feb. 9)

Zeeland: Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 12-13

Last Day of School

Black River: Friday, June 7

Fennville: Thursday, June 6

Hamilton: Friday, June 7

Holland: Tuesday, June 4

Holland Christian: Wednesday, June 5

Saugatuck: Friday, June 7

West Ottawa: Friday, June 7

Zeeland: Friday, June 7

Other Days Off

Black River: Monday, Feb. 12, and Monday, May 13

Hamilton: Thursday-Friday, Jan. 25-26

Saugatuck: Friday, Jan. 26, Friday, March 15, and Friday, April 19

