Mid-winter warmup later this week for Bucks County, bringing some rain. What to know

Old Man WInter's grip on Bucks County is going to loosen heading into the weekend, but with the warmup comes the threat of rain.

The rain shouldn't wash out any weekend plans nor cause any flooding, said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

"The forecast is going to be on the wetter side as we'll be in a fairly active pattern, storm-wise," Lee said. "We are expecting showers Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday.

"But the amount of rain in Bucks County will be a lot lower than we've seen the last few weeks, with maybe an inch to 1.5 inches, which is a lot less rain over a three-day period than what we've seen."

Here's everything else you need to know about the rainy warmup heading to Bucks County.

Rain pattern to settle over Bucks County for several days; no threats of flooding

Lee said that the saturated ground and relative slow pace of the incoming rain means that flooding will not be a concern, even as snowmelt continues to run off.

"Flooding concerns remain on the lower side, even with the amount of snow still left on the ground," Lee said. "The saturated ground will limit the pace of snowmelt, so the snow should melt nice and slowly."

As of Tuesday morning, the water levels of the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne stood at 1.82 feet, and is expect to rise to 6.2 feet on Thursday, before receding. The flood stage of the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne is 9 feet.

The water level for the Delaware River at Trenton stood at roughly 11 feet on Tuesday. The weather service expect the level of the Delaware River at Trenton to remain largely unchanged through the next rainfall, with levels expected to reach 13.1 feet on Thursday.

The flood stage for the Delaware River at Trenton is 20 feet.

Even with the expected rain, Bucks County will emerge from a recent spate of freezing temperatures on Wednesday, when the weather service expects temperatures to reach 42 degrees with virtually no wind.

There's a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, but otherwise it will be an overcast day.

Temperatures will continue to rise and expected to reach a relatively balmy 52 degrees on Thursday. However, Thursday will also be a rainy one, with intermittent showers expected throughout the day.

There's a chance it may rain before noon on Friday, before giving away to some sun. The weather service said Friday's temperatures could reach as high as 62 degrees.

"There will be a cold front moving through on Friday, but it will still be on the warm side this weekend," Lee said. "But we are going to see some precipitation. Saturday looks mostly dry and looks good for getting stuff done outside, but on Sunday morning and afternoon, we will see some rain.”

Saturday's high will reach 51 degrees, while Sunday's temperatures are expected to hover around 45 degrees. Intermittent showers are expected all day Sunday.

