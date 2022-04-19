Middaugh sent back to prison

James Middaugh, 48, will head back to prison to serve what he hopes will be his last time behind bars.

Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady told him, “I hope you can follow through. Everyone in the (local) criminal justice systems knows your name.”

Middaugh must complete his last parole sentence before he begins to serve a new 14 months to five years for fleeing Michigan State Police. He drove through Coldwater and the county on March 4, 2020. Troopers used a “pit maneuverer” to bump his car to stop it.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said Middaugh endangered lives by passing 13 vehicles at speeds up to 80 mph during the chase.

“I put people in jeopardy. I understand the potential to put people in danger,” Middaugh said. “I have made changes in my life as I approach 50.”

Defense attorney Sarissa Montague said Middaugh received help through programs while serving a 16-month sentence in Indiana. He pleaded guilty to possession of a syringe found when he was stopped in LaGrange, Ind., in May 2021.

Middaugh was serving two to 10 years, sentenced by O’Grady, in 2015 for possession of meth when paroled just before Christmas 2017. He had been on parole for meth charges from two 2009 convictions. He even cut off a parole tether.

O’Grady noted a teenage Middaugh started his criminal career and drug addiction before the judge became a state trooper over 28 years ago.

Middaugh will get credit for 386 days behind bars on his parole sentence, but none can count toward the fleeing police.

