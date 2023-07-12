Midday shooting prompts police response in Manchester

Authorities are asking the public to avoid an area of Manchester after a daytime shooting on Wednesday.

Manchester Police say the area of Front Street from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge has been closed due to a shooting investigation.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any arrests have been made.

The scene remains active and police are asking for the public’s cooperation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

