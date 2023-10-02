Midday Sunday Paterson shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead, woman injured

PATERSON — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Highland Street and Park Place shortly after noon on Sunday, said the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The unidentified man was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 42-year-old woman, who was also not identified by police, sustained a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound and was transported to the same hospital for treatment, according to a release from the Prosecutor's Office.

Officers responded to the area at 12:28 p.m. on a report of a shooting. There they located the two victims.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

