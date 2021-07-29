Middle-aged Fortnite streamer arrested after allegedly raping two child actors

A Brazilian video game streamer was arrested Tuesday after he ostensibly raped two child actors.

Fortnite streamer RaulZito is accused of raping two children, one 10 and the other 14, according to a police report. The victims are child actors whom RaulZito apparently promised jobs at a major television station in exchange for sexual acts.

A mother of one of the victims reported to authorities that her son was being abused between February and May.

Brazil's Police of Child and Adolescent Victims made the arrest in Florianopolis, a city located in the state of Santa Catarina, after obtaining search and seizure warrants, as well as a temporary arrest warrant.

RaulZito reportedly used his Instagram profile to lure his victims. Police are investigating other potential victims.

Fortnite is an online multiplayer video game with millions of active players, many of whom are children.

