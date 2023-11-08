Middle-aged homeowners have saved Britain from a house price crash

Why aren’t house prices crashing?

Despite doom-laden predictions of falls of 10 or even 20pc, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show an annual increase in property values of 0.2pc in August.

At £291,000, the average house price in the UK is almost back to the all-time high of £291,899 reached in November last year. While incredibly, house prices in Scotland hit a new record of £309,616 in August – £13,000 higher than the previous record set in February this year.

Admittedly average house prices in London, at £535,597, are still 1.4pc lower than the dizzying heights of £543,309 they reached last September, but they too are off their March 2023 lows of £520,864.

Of course, these prices are not adjusted for inflation, but still there doesn’t seem to be a rush for the exits in the UK housing market as many foretold. But in truth this should not be surprising.

The owners of the buildings where the UK’s 28.2 million households live don’t need to sell. The majority own their buildings outright or have a relatively large equity cushion on their investment.

According to figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in the second quarter of 2023, 63.4pc of new mortgages had a loan-to-value ratio of less than 75pc. Around a third had a loan-to-value between 75pc and 90pc, while 4.2pc were between 90pc and 95pc. A mere 0.2pc had a loan-to-value ratio of more than 95pc.

As such, the market would have to fall significantly before a large number of homeowners are pushed into negative equity and forced to sell their homes, as it happened in the early 1990s.

The rapid increase in interest rates between 2020 and 2023 has not forced many people into arrears because 95pc of mortgages were fixed a year ago.

This has now fallen to 84pc, which possibly reflects the number of people who expect interest rates to remain stable or fall in the near term when they will probably fix their mortgages again.

In the second quarter of 2023, only 1.3pc of mortgages were in arrears and only 0.04pc had been repossessed. In the first quarter of 2009, new possessions were ten times this level.

But the statistic I find most interesting in the FCA data is the absolute number of mortgages. In the first quarter of 2008, there were more than 15m mortgages in the UK for a population of 61.5 million people.

Now the FCA data shows the number of mortgages has fallen to fewer than 13 million mortgages even though the population has increased by over six million to 67.7 million. And most of this increase has come from immigration – generally adults requiring housing – rather than a natural population increase of children who live with their parents.

The 2.8 million reduction in the number of mortgages will be people who bought their homes in the 1990s and have finally finished paying off their 25 or 30-year mortgages. But why hasn’t the next generation been replacing them?

Certainly, the present high interest rates are deterring many new buyers, but the big drop in mortgages happened between 2012 and 2014.

Despite a decade of ultra-low interest rates during the 2010s, finding the 20pc deposit was a major deterrent to potential new homeowners during this period, as was higher stamp duty. So, we lost a generation of homeowners.

Thankfully the Government is taking steps to encourage people to buy homes again. Deposits were reduced to only 5pc for first-time buyers in 2021. First-time buyers now get a £5,000 reduction in their stamp duty payments if they buy a property worth less than £500,000.

Meanwhile, the Government’s First Home scheme offers first-time buyers with household incomes of less than £80,000 (£90,000 if you live in London) a discount of between 30pc and 50pc if they buy a new home built by a developer.

The scheme – in reality a subsidy to developers – is distributed through local councils while the money comes from UK taxpayers and ratepayers.

But the discounts and incentives for first-time buyers has also created a shortage of first-time buyer homes, and a large financial hurdle for second-time buyers.

The higher deposit of at least 10pc required for second-time buyers coupled with the loss of the stamp duty discount, discourages people from moving up the housing ladder, and has created a bottleneck at the lower end of the market.

According to Barratt Developments, the UK’s largest house builder, only 15pc of the 17,206 new homes they built last year were one or two-bedroom homes. Some 18pc were flats of undisclosed size, while 67pc were three-to-six bedroom houses which are unlikely to be suitable for first-time buyers.

So being generous that all of the house builder’s flats and one or two-bedroom properties would be suitable for first-time buyers, that is less than 5,700 properties.

The UK’s five largest house builders together built about 60,000 new homes last year. That added about 0.2pc to the UK’s total housing stock. This level of increased supply is not going to alter UK house prices.

Even if the Government built its much publicised 300,000 houses a year, that would only increase the housing stock by about 1pc. This is also not going to collapse house prices.

By subsidizing new demand for housing, the Government is ensuring the price remains high which should encourage the private market to supply more homes in this price bracket. Although it is a somewhat mixed blessing for UK taxpayers who are paying for it and purchasers who must pay the higher prices.

The pent up demand for housing, whether to buy or to rent, caused by high immigration coupled with tight supply and subsidised demand, will keep prices of first-time-buyer homes high for many years.

Catherine McBride is an economist and a fellow at the Centre for Brexit Policy

