Middle-aged man found hiding in loos dressed as schoolgirl

Images of Walter Solís Calero wearing similar uniforms from other schools were allegedly uncovered after a search of his phone - Jam Press

A middle-aged man was found hiding in a female school lavatory dressed as a schoolgirl in Peru.

Staff at the Rosa de America School, in Huancayo, were forced to call the police after the suspect was discovered by cleaners.

Images of the 42-year-old César Walter Solís Calero wearing similar uniforms from other schools were allegedly uncovered after a search of his phone.

He was escorted out of the school, which teaches children aged three to 18, under a barrage of verbal abuse by outraged parents.

A spokesman for Peru’s Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations said: “Following the complaint of a subject found in the toilets of a school in Huancayo, the Aurora National Programme team participated in the preliminary proceedings at the El Tambo Police Station.

“Likewise, any victims will be identified for comprehensive care. The defendant is detained.”

Pink jacket

According to reports, CCTV footage showed Mr Calero entering the school dressed in a pink jacket, long stockings and a hat along with braided pigtails.

Photographs shared online show him in the outfit.

Ronald Vílchez, school director, said Mr Calero stayed in the bathroom for “several minutes” and claimed to “like taking pictures”.

“This put our student's physical and moral integrity at risk,” Mr Vílchez added. “He took advantage of the situation with a child’s uniform, school shoes, jacket, hat and face mask.

“The man claims that he likes to take pictures. This man is getting used to entering other schools. Let’s hope he hasn’t caused any damage.”

Mr Calero allegedly told reporters that he did not regret his actions, saying: “Why would I regret it if I didn’t do anything?”

One furious mother said: “My daughter studies here. It’s worrying that this has happened. We don’t want him to be set free.”

The suspect, who does not have a criminal record, was held in custody for 48 hours before being released on conditions.

Investigations are ongoing.