Middle-aged treated like "second class citizens", with 25% of over-50's poorly treated in shops and hospitals

Age discrimination leaves people feeling like “second-class citizens” charities say, as a survey reveals that a quarter of people over 50 claim they have been unfairly treated in shops, restaurants and hospitals.

Ageism also appeared to be linked to poorer health among those it affected, the study shows, with reported victims of age discrimination more likely to suffer health problems, or develop them over time.

The findings have been published in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, which surveyed more than 7,500 people over the age of 50 and followed their progress for six years.

Participants were asked to respond to statements such as "you are treated with less respect or courtesy", "you receive poorer service than other people in restaurants and stores", and "you receive poorer service or treatment than other people from doctors or hospitals".

They were also questioned about their experiences of being thought "not clever" or being threatened or harassed.

A total of 1,943 of the respondents said they had been affected by age discrimination.

Members of this group were more likely to rate their health as "fair or poor" than those who had not encountered ageism.

They were also more likely to suffer from depressive symptoms or debilitating long-term illnesses, and to go on to develop serious conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or chronic lung disease. The findings are published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

Louise Ansari, Director of Communications and Influencing, Centre for Ageing Better, said: “No one in later life should be made to feel like a second class citizen.”

“It is completely unacceptable that age-discrimination should play a role in our society, but sadly it’s still all too common.”

She said that ageist attitudes and age discrimination does not just affect health and that older workers feel discriminated against in the job market where 14% of employees aged 50 or older think they have been turned down for a job due to their age.

“Across healthcare, the job market, housing, and other areas of life, providers of goods and services need to change their mindset and wake up to the fact that the number of people aged 65 and over is set to grow by more than 40%, reaching over 17 million by 2036,” Ms Ansari added.

Dr Sarah Jackson, from University College London, author of the report, said: "As a society, we need to increase public awareness of what constitutes ageism and how it can affect health and well-being so we can build collective movements, like those that brought about legislative and social change for other forms of discrimination.

"On a clinical level, raising the issue of age discrimination with older patients could help to identify those at risk of future health problems."

Age discrimination in health services could mean that older patients are not receiving the best possible standard of care, the study suggests. Age bias is a common feature of some treatments, according to the authors.

Older cancer patients are said to be less likely than their younger counterparts to receive potentially curative therapies, or to be included in trials for drugs to treat heart disease.