Middle class families to benefit from inheritance tax reforms

Christopher Hope
·2 min read
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak talks to a number of successful young engineers on International Women&#39;s Day from his offices in No.11 Downing Street - SIMON WALKER/HM TREASURY
Hundreds of thousands of middle class families will benefit from cuts in inheritance tax red tape under reforms to be set out on ‘tax day’ this week.

The move to be unveiled by the Treasury is expected to reduce dramatically the amount of paperwork many grieving families are required to fill out.

It will be announced as part of a Tax Policies and Consultations Update, or tax day, on Tuesday, a series of long-term measures held over from the Budget.

The Treasury will also publish updates on its consultation for an online sales tax. Summaries of the ideas from respondents including a so-called delivery tax will be made public.

Other measures will include a clampdown on promoters of tax avoidance schemes and a proposal to force tax advisers to hold professional indemnity insurance. The reduction in bureaucracy is part of the Government’s long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people.

More than 200,000 estates will no longer need to complete certain inheritance tax forms under the latest changes. Currently estates that do not need to pay inheritance tax are still required to fill in HMRC pre-probate forms.

However, as part of its long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people, the Government is changing the rules and removing this requirement for nine out of 10 non-tax paying estates.

UK tax reciepts
It follows recommendations from the Office of Tax Simplification to reduce administrative burdens for those dealing with inheritance tax.

Jesse Norman, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “We want to cut red tape and make the tax system as simple as possible for people to use, especially during difficult times.

“The change is part of our wider drive to remove unnecessary paperwork and obstacles so that taxpayers can manage their affairs with less effort.”

Details of the plans for an online sales tax will be in an interim report to its business rates review, which will include a summary of responses to last year’s call for evidence.

The conclusion to this will be published this autumn.

The Telegraph disclosed last month that Mr Sunak was looking at options to tax online retail more heavily as part of this review, including the possibility of a new green tax on every internet delivery, alongside other online tax ideas.

Another idea is for a ‘pay as you go’ tax model to crack down on evasion by freelance workers, landlords and wealthy investors, The Times reported yesterday.

