From 'Middle-Class Joe' to millionaire: Joe Biden is worth an estimated $9 million. Here's a look at the lifestyle, finances, and real-estate portfolio of one of the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has unparalleled name recognition among the field of candidates vying for the title of Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden was ranked No. 1 in Insider's recent "Power Ranking" of who has the best chance of becoming the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. And according to recent polls, he is also perceived as most likely to beat Trump.

The 77-year-old has touted himself as "Middle-Class Joe" for decades — but he and his wife, Jill, have a net worth of $9 million, according to a Forbes estimate from July 2019.

The couple's fortune is mostly tied to public speaking engagements and book royalties, according to tax returns and financial disclosures released by the Biden campaign and published on the campaign's website.

A spokesperson for Biden didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden's net worth or personal life from Business Insider.

Based on a recurring series of national surveys conducted by Insider, many people who would be satisfied with Biden as the nominee are unconvinced about almost all of the other candidates in the race.

Biden recovered the lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in RealClearPolitics' polling average after coming in first place in the Quinnipiac poll of New Hampshire. The last-minute entrances of moderates Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick did not seem to impact Biden's lead.

While many Americans perceive Biden as likable, many also take issue with his candidacy.

A June INSIDER poll found Biden was ranked by respondents as more likable or personable candidate than his opponents 78% of the time, but that doesn't mean he isn't contending with significant criticism regarding policy and more.

In the spring, Biden addressed accusations that he made several woman feel uncomfortable due to inappropriate touching.

In the summer, Biden fondly recalled working with two segregationist senators, later apologizing for it.

Most recently, analysts have expressed concerned with Biden's age — should he win the nomination, and then the presidency, the possibility of a second term would be questionable. He would be 86 in 2028.