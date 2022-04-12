Will the middle class survive a nationwide housing shortage?

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·8 min read

In this current mad dash to find housing, the first 48 hours are proving to be crucial to either make or break a deal, especially for prospective middle-class homebuyers.

Just ask Jonathan Sigrist and Krystal Dickison of Charlotte, North Carolina. Within a 24-hour span, the couple saw a home they really liked, went on a tour the next day and put in an offer that evening.

Their real estate agent, Nelvia Bullock, had advised them the seller already had multiple offers. They better act quickly if they wanted it, she said, and even should consider making "certain contingencies." The couple agreed to some, including taking the home in its current state and offering $13,000 over the asking price.

It worked. The couple will close on the home later this month in one of the toughest housing markets in the country.

HOT MARKET: What is a housing bubble? Answering your questions as housing market spikes

BETTER MARKETS: Middle-class housing is declining. But in these markets, it's rising and creating wealth

"It's happening. It was amazingly stressful. We're first-time homebuyers and we really had no idea what was going on," Sigrist said. "We both had mixed emotions, excited about the possibility of getting it, but also sad that we might lose it, all in a matter of hours."

Affordable homes in short supply

The scramble for housing for the middle class has been a struggle for decades, housing experts say. According to a 2021 study, “Housing is Critical Infrastructure: Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing,” commissioned by the National Association of Realtors, “underbuilding (has) placed a significant strain” on the for-sale housing market. The inventory of available homes available to buy has steadily declined even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which only exacerbated the problem.

Nelvia Bullock, a real estate agent in the metro Charlotte area, said first-time homebuyers may have to consider several contingencies to woo sellers in a competitive market.
Nelvia Bullock, a real estate agent in the metro Charlotte area, said first-time homebuyers may have to consider several contingencies to woo sellers in a competitive market.

Now, first-time homebuyers seeking to take advantage of still-low mortgage rates also must contend with a lack of affordable housing. This would also include millennials like Sigrist and Dickison wanting to be homeowners.

For example, Charles Maurer, a real estate agent based in Cleveland, said he could put a house listing up on a Friday morning and "get 50 to 60 calls by that afternoon" and likely have the home sold by Sunday night.

"Houses used to be on the market for weeks, sometimes months at a time," Maurer said. "Now we're surprised if they're not sold within two or three days."

Maurer, who said about 70% of his clients are middle-class, believes that "they are what drives this country's economy and have to be made a priority" when it comes to housing.

Last year the median price of an existing single-family home jumped to an all-time high of $357,900, up 23% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. About 94% of 183 metropolitan areas that were measured notched double-digit gains, up from 89% from the previous year, the organization said.

Home shortage of around 6 million

It was long thought that housing shortages occurred in only certain regions of the United States, such as the Northeast and Midwest, but now “the underbuilding gap extends across almost every major city in the country,” the Realtor-commissioned report said.

The report also said the housing unit shortfall ranges between 5.5 million and 6.8 million, despite an annual average of 1.5 million new housing units completed in the U.S. and a 1.7 million spike in 2020 alone. "New construction would need to accelerate to a pace that is well above the current trend, to more than 2 million housing units per year" to close the gap, the report said.

"Even if building were to continue at the current level – the most rapid pace in more than a decade – it would still take more than 20 years to close the 5.5-million-unit housing gap," the report said.

IT CAN HAPPEN: How this millennial couple fixed their credit and bought their first home

The report came several months before House Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s now-stalled $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. The bill includes about $170 billion for what presumably would be the nation’s largest investment for affordable housing, with a goal to build or preserve more than a million affordable homes.

Housing market outlook for 2023

That 1 million figure, however, may only scratch the surface. Jessica Lautz, the Realtor association's vice president of demographics and behavioral insights, estimates a nationwide shortage of between 4.5 million to 6.5 million housing units.

While the association doesn’t estimate the shortfall of affordable versus higher-priced homes, Lautz said that "it could be argued the vast majority of homes needed today would be affordable properties as prices continue to rise out of reach to potential home buyers."

“There’s far more demand but less supply for housing overall,” Lautz said. “Naturally, affordable housing falls into that same category.”

There’s long been a shortage of housing before the pandemic, said Jodi Hall, president of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers. Now the problem may be further compounded, Hall believes, by materials “sitting in the Suez Canal” because of hundreds of container ships being stuck on either side of the canal.

Hall also said there's a lack of incentives to build affordable housing, adding the rising costs of supplies to build homes as a primary reason.

First-time homebuyers must be 'the quick and the creative'

"First-time homebuyers need to be aggressive wherever they can to win outright," Hall said. "It's a big battle out there."

Brittany Lambrechts Camacho knows full well about the dearth of affordable housing. Based in the uber-competitive Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia markets, she said she's never seen anything like this in her 16 years as a real estate agent.

Brittany Lambrechts Camacho, a real estate agent in Northern Virginia, said today&#39;s housing landscape is tough for first-time homebuyers.
Brittany Lambrechts Camacho, a real estate agent in Northern Virginia, said today's housing landscape is tough for first-time homebuyers.

She said first-time homebuyers now have to possess other traits besides having the money to get that house.

"They must be the bold, the fast, the quick and the creative," she said. "Lace up your sneakers and let's go."

Lambrechts Camacho said middle-class and homebuyers in general also may have to make some concessions, including paying over the listing price, buying the home as-is and waiving inspections in order to be in the chase.

"These first-time homebuyers are doing what feels like insurmountable things to get a home, and that makes me so sad," Lambrechts Camacho said.

Deal sweeteners to close out the sale

But that's the way the game is played today as homebuyers might have to add "deal sweeteners," said Bullock, the real estate agent in the metro Charlotte area who helped Sigrist and Dickison get their home.

Those "sweeteners" could include paying any fees associated with due diligence (examining the physical and financial condition of the property and the area where the property is located), paying the seller's attorney fees or paying cleaning costs after the seller leaves the home. Buyers might allow the seller to stay in the property a month for free after closing as well as other contingencies, Bullock said.

"As a buyer, you might not have a lot of skin in the game money-wise, but you might have something that would be desirable to a seller," said Bullock, who urges homebuyers to have resources available ahead of time in case they must "pad their offer."

Sigrist, a software engineer, and Dickison, an interior designer, were grateful that Bullock, who worked overnight to help them with their offer, was available to guide them through their options.

Sigrist recalls the restless nights hoping their bid would be accepted. Dickison remembers that her heart was racing as well. "I kept saying, 'Maybe this is our shot,'" Dickison said.

The couple's new home keeps them within their neighborhood, near the apartment where they have lived for five years. With the move, Sigrist can still drive only 15 minutes to work downtown and Dickison will soon commute via rail.

They have big plans, as Dickison sees their new home as more than just an investment.

"I see this house as a way to further our identities, what we want out of life, to put down some roots and explore our possibilities," she said.

And maybe even getting out of your comfort zone, or in Ramon Patterson's case, expand your range. The life insurance underwriter and assistant church pastor and Bullock and her team had been looking for months to buy a home in the Charlotte metro area with no such luck.

He lost count of how many homes he'd either looked (dozens) at or made an offer on (perhaps five), as in all cases, he was priced out. But, as luck would have it, as Patterson began to expand his geography, Bullock's team found him a rebuilt three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in suburban Lancaster, South Carolina, about 30 minutes from downtown Charlotte.

"And I didn’t have to compete for it. I put an offer in the next day, and that was on a Monday," Patterson said. "And on Tuesday, I got a call. They said, 'You got the house!' Talk about a relief!"

Time was ticking for Patterson who did not want to renew his apartment next month as the rent was increasing in his words, "to the price of a mortgage." He credits Bullock and his patience to become a first-time homeowner.

"It's OK to temper your expectations or otherwise, you will be a sad puppy," Patterson said. "You will hear a million no’s, but stay grounded and rooted until you hear that magic word, 'Yes!'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Real estate: Housing shortage pinches middle class

Recommended Stories

  • 'Turning Red' and 'Baby-Sitters': Why can't Hollywood make more TV and movies for tween girls?

    TV shows and movies for and starring girls 10-14 are few and far between, but it's just at that age they need to see positive representation.

  • In Case of a Recession, Here Are the States Where You Might Fare Better

    With inflation at a 40-year high, rising interest rates and soaring oil prices, talks about a potential recession are getting louder. A new report finds that if you want to survive it, you might want...

  • Million-Dollar Homebuyers in U.S. Getting Cheaper Mortgage Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates are skyrocketing in the U.S., just not so much for the rich.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on FedThe average for a 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage was 4.48% last week, compared with 4.9

  • Markets Skyrocket After Consumer Price Index Data Shows Major Jump

    Markets Skyrocket After Consumer Price Index Data Shows Major Jump

  • Collected Unemployment in 2021? You Could Be in for a Large Tax Bill

    In March of 2021, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, and that bill made a lot of aid available to the public. Another thing the American Rescue Plan did was exempt up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits from taxes for the 2020 tax year. Unemployment is a taxable income source.

  • Selling a Condo This Year? You May Have Trouble for This Reason

    Image source: Getty Images A condo can serve as a great starter home. Since condos are typically less expensive than standalone, detached properties, and they commonly require less maintenance, they're a good introduction to homeownership.

  • Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists

    The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%. With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control. The latest April 4-8 Reuters poll of more than 100 economists forecast two half-point rate rises this year, the first such move since 1994, taking the federal funds rate to 1.25%-1.50% by the June meeting.

  • Inflation: U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, highest level since 1981

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung reports March CPI data.

  • Iran summons Afghan envoy over attack on diplomatic missions

    Iran on Tuesday summoned Afghanistan’s envoy in Tehran over attacks the previous day on Iranian diplomatic missions in the neighboring country, state media in Iran reported. According to the reports, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Afghan chargé d’affaires in protest over Monday’s attacks on the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate in Herat, where protests had turned aggressive. Later on Tuesday, Iran said the missions had reopened.

  • Exclusive: Wells Fargo to sell downtown office building and renew big lease at another

    As a cost-cutting measure, Wells Fargo has said that it is cutting its real estate footprint— and a San Francisco office building is among the properties that the bank is looking to offload.

  • My New Home: Leaving Miami to settle into life in Collierville

    The real estate listing described the home as being “situated in a quiet country setting on two acres of land, tucked in the heart of Collierville.”

  • Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft RB Rankings: Find out why Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III takes the No. 1 spot

    The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to find the full first-round draft order. Ahead of the draft, Chris Simms will be breaking down the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. Simms has already revealed his highly anticipated

  • Vehicles With the Best Combination of Fuel Economy and Acceleration

    Cars, SUVs, and trucks that deliver standout mileage and performance based on our latest testsBy Consumer ReportsConsumer Reports’ tests show that drivers don’t have to give up engine performance...

  • 'Severance' Season 1 may be done, but we still have questions

    We don't have an actual timeline as far an air date goes, but from a need-it-now perspective, it's going to be a long, long wait until Season 2 of Severance hits our screens. Until then the Apple TV+ show has given fans lots of food for thought with each new episode of the sci-fi thriller that's been released. The first season of the slightly dystopian series introduced viewers to a mysterious company called Lumon that requires certain employees to practice the concept of "severance," in which p

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market rebounded robustly, hotter than ever, particularly in 2021. As we've rolled into 2022, the market is starting to simmer...

  • Martha Stewart Guarantees This Easter Dessert Is ‘The Easiest Cheesecake To Make’

    Our favorite chefs are literally giving us the recipes for an Easter dream. This time, Martha Stewart just dropped a cheesecake recipe that she guarantees is the easiest cheesecake recipe you’ve ever seen. On April 9, Stewart just revolutionized our Easter dessert menu with a dessert that Stewart claims is the easiest cheesecake to make. […]

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Inflation: Where Americans are seeing the biggest price increases

    The US Consumer Price Index report released today (April 12) is the first since the war in Ukraine triggered Western sanctions on Russia which have caused global food and energy prices to spike. The price of gasoline in the US rose by more than 18% in March, accounting for half of the overall spike in consumer prices last month. US president Joe Biden announced on March 31 that the government would tap into its strategic reserves to temper rising gas prices, selling 180 million barrels over the next six months.

  • Buxton, Bundy lift Twins to 4-0 win, split with Mariners

    Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform as Minnesota won its series finale against the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Monday night. The Twins, who hit six home runs Sunday, entered the day leading the majors with nine. Minnesota didn’t go deep for the first time all season but scored enough runs anyway as it split the four-game series.

  • Sec. Galvin: Why aren’t savings account interest rates going up, too?

    Interest rates are creeping back up on credit cards, loans and mortgages, but remain shockingly low on traditional savings accounts.