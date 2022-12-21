Middle District U.S. Attorney collects $6.8 million in criminal, civil actions

Dec. 21—ALBANY — U.S Attorney Peter D. Leary announced that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia collected $6,814,729.05 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $3,382,503.60 was collected in criminal actions and $3,432,225.45 was collected in civil actions.

Further, the Middle District of Georgia worked with other U.S. Attorney's Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $804,200 in cases pursued jointly by these offices. Of this amount, $19,200 was collected in criminal actions and $785,000 was collected in civil actions.

"Protecting the federal treasury and recovering funds on behalf of the U.S. taxpayer are core priorities for our office," Leary said. "We appreciate the partnership we have with law enforcement agencies as well as the hard work of our criminal and civil Assistant U.S. Attorneys to successfully hold those who commit financial crimes accountable."

The U.S. Attorneys' Offices, along with the department's litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department's Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

For more information about the Crime Victims Fund, visit https://ovc.ojp.gov/about/crime-victims-fund.