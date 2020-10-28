Middle East and Africa Application Control Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Access Points, Organization size, and Vertical

The application control market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 213. 64 million in 2019 to US$ 269. 48 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 0% from 2020 to 2027. Application control audit services are getting highly adopted in recent times.

To prevent systems and devices from cyberattacks, the demand for application control across the industries is increasing.



An application control audit is designed in order to secure the transactions through the application and check if the data which the application outputs is accurate and valid.The various transaction based applications are becoming the main target of cyberattacks, due to which the demand for application control audit services is growing.



These services ensure that the software is free from errors and vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers.There are various benefits of application control audit services.



They can be integrated into a software development lifecycle. Also, they enhance cross-site scripting prevention by detecting faults in products prior to their shipment. Furthermore, the services generate detailed report on critical vulnerabilities with listed remediation information stating how to fix errors quickly and effectively. These factors are responsible for driving the application control market across the MEA.Also, growing requirements for integrated security in banking industries is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for application control.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment led the MEA application control market in 2019.The large enterprises are capable of making huge investments on high-end software to increase productivity.



As application control plays a vital role in managing the security of all businesses, the large and well-established companies invest significantly in security solutions to prevent attack from external environments.The application control in large-scale businesses ensures 100% workstation and server protection to perform mission-critical business services.



It a cost efficient and profitable solution for large businesses, which ultimately drives the application control market in the MEA.The recent COVID-19 outbreak has had a terrible effect on the MEA economy.



Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, and the UAE are some of the countries in the MEA region with high number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths. The economic and industrial growth of these countries has been affected negatively in the past few months. The MEA region is expected to witness a significant impact of COVID-19 in the near future owing to heavy reliance on international vendors and authorized sales representatives due to lack of prominent solution providers in the region. Vendors in MEA region had witnessed challenges in continuing IT operations owing to slow business conditions disrupting the ability to meet the service demands to another regions. This, in turn, is projected to register a swift decline in the supply of application control related solutions and services in MEA.



The overall MEA application control market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the application control market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA application control market. Broadcom Inc.; Cambium Networks; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; CyberArk Software Ltd.; DriveLock SE; Ivanti; McAfee, LLC; Trend Micro Incorporated; VMware, Inc.; WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. are among a few players operating in MEA application control market.

