Middle East and Africa Education and Learning Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component, Application, and End-user

The education and learning analytics market in the MEA is expected to grow from US$ 307. 3 million in 2019 to US$ 1490. 0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22. 4 % from 2020 to 2027.

Rising demand for superior assurance and excellent improvements in education system contribute to the market growth.Many educational institutes are focusing on quality assurance and quality improvement in the education systems.



Teaching staffs are using various types of data to improve teaching practices.Many colleges and universities are using learning analytics tools in an individual- and systematic-level diagnostics.



These tools help them to have a better understanding of the learning practice and behavior of students , which is ultimately used to improve the quality of education.The increasing demand for improving the quality of education systems is enabling the high adoption of learning analytics and is one of the key factors driving the MEA education and learning analytics market growth.



Escalating implementation of advanced technologies among educational institutes is another factor boosting the demand for education and learning analytics. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has the largest COVID-19 cases in the MEA, followed by Iran, South Africa, and the UAE, among others. Most of the schools and universities in the MEA have implemented e-learning programs to allow students to continue their classes in amid the lockdown situations imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.



The academics segment led the education and learning analytics market, based on end user, in 2019.Increasing number of higher education institutions are exploring the potential of learning analytics to predict student retention, understand learning behaviors, and improve student learning by providing personalized support and feedback.



The technical developments in learning analytics have reduced the ethical issues associated with its use.The majority of universities are using learning analytics, or investigating the benefits of the same, typically with a focus on predicting student retention.



There are various categories for which education and learning analytics platforms are used.These include–access learning behavior, learning analytics collects user-generated data from learning activities, and offer trends in learning engagement.



Students can be shown learning behavior and identify their learning styles by analyzing those; this approach measures engagement and student behavior rather than performance, giving instructors insight into how their students interact with their course materials. Advantages of education and learning analytics in academics such as in depth analysis of student, learning behavior analysis, improvement analysis, student performance prediction, visualize learning activities etc. is expected to increase its demand in the academics segment that will drive the MEA education and learning analytics market.



The MEA education and learning analytics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA education and learning analytics market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA education and analytics market. Alteryx Inc., Blackboard Inc., Ellucian Company L.P, Happiest Minds, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. are among the players operating in the MEA education and learning analytics market.

