Middle East conflict threatens to trigger another Black Monday

Readers of a certain age may have the date, October 16th, imprinted on their memory. On this date in 1987 – which that year fell on a Friday – Britain was hit by a huge storm, with 120 mph winds.

Only hours before it hit, the BBC weather forecaster, Michael Fish, told television viewers not to worry about rumours of a hurricane about to hit the country. It won’t happen, he confidently said.

This appallingly inaccurate forecast gave rise to all sorts of quips about the relative uselessness of weather forecasting compared to economic forecasting. (Since then, weather forecasting has improved by leaps and bounds but economic forecasting has shown next to no progress.)

On the following Monday, equity markets around the world plunged and that day – October 19th – became known as Black Monday. This echoed the Black Monday in 1929 when the US Dow Jones stock market index plunged by almost 13% in one day.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In fact, the losses on Black Monday 1987 were much greater. In the US, the Dow Jones index fell by over 22%, its largest ever single day loss. The Hong Kong market almost halved and the FTSE100 fell by 23% over two days.

At the time, there were prophecies of dire consequences ahead from this loss of wealth. Yet the impact on the real economy was minimal.

Here in the UK, in the budget the following March, chancellor Nigel Lawson added fuel to what was already a strong economy, propelling the “Lawson boom”. Moreover, the FTSE100 regained its previous level after less than two years and the story was similar in the US. So the “Great Crash” of 1987 turned out to be a damp squib.

This is in marked contrast to the Great Crash of 1929. Not only was this followed by the Great Depression, but the stock market did not regain its pre-crash level until 1954.

Some good judges see worrying parallels between now and 1987. The big market event of recent months has been the abrupt increase in government bond yields – only partially reversed over recent days – which has taken them back to levels last seen 15 years ago.

So far, equity markets have largely sloughed off this spike. This might be understandable if bond yields had risen because the economy looked to be strong in the immediate future. But, instead, markets have been spooked by the prospects for large US fiscal deficits and considerable uncertainty about the future.

Moreover, many key forward indicators are signalling trouble ahead for the economy. Like me, Albert Edwards, the famous perma-bear at Société Générale, is no monetarist. But in the current overall context he notes with some alarm the contraction of the US money supply, which is mirrored by falls in bank lending.

One key feature here is that the UK stock market has not enjoyed a boom. The FTSE100 is still roughly where it was in 2015. (In the year before Black Monday 1987, the market had risen by almost 50%.)

By contrast, over the last eight years, the US stock market has more than doubled, albeit this strength is very narrowly focused on a small number of tech stocks.

So is there a realistic danger of significant stock market weakness ahead? There are three major worries. The first concerns possible financial “events”.

Analysts were right to worry that after such a long period of zero, or even in some cases, sub-zero, interest rates and bond yields, the return to something like a normal rate would cause major problems in banks and financial institutions.

In fact, we have seen only the demise of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the absorption of Credit Suisse by its arch rival UBS. And this last case was prompted more by deep-seated structural problems in that institution than by difficulties created recently by rising interest rates and bond yields.

Accordingly, you could say that we have got off lightly. So far.

The second risk is that much of the developed world is about to join the US in recession as a delayed response to earlier rate rises. In the euro-zone, signs of weakness abound and Germany is already in recession. In the UK, we have managed to avoid the much-heralded recession but the signs are not good for the next few months.

Historically the onset of a recession has been a bad time for equities. Admittedly, as and when recession arrives, it is unlikely to be deep or long-lasting. Moreover, other things equal, it should help to bring inflation down, thereby improving the prospects for lower short interest rates and, other things equal, bringing bond yields lower.

But other things may not be equal. Cue the third worry, namely the geopolitical situation.

As if a possible conflict between the US and China over Taiwan, plus the reality of a brutal war in Europe between Russia and Ukraine, were not enough, we now have to contemplate various ghastly events in the wake of the recent shocking attacks on Israel.

Besides such human suffering and loss, economic matters pale into relative insignificance. But there could be serious economic and financial consequences and they deserve some attention.

After the attacks, energy prices initially moved higher, though only modestly. But if there were a general Middle East conflagration involving Iran, then energy prices could go much higher. Strikingly, the first Opec hike in oil prices in 1973/4 followed an attack on Israel which developed into the Yom Kippur war.

Any further sharp rise in energy prices now would threaten to reignite inflation and hence delay the fall in interest rates and bond yields, and perhaps even cause rates and yields to rise further. What’s more, the combination of squeezed real incomes and higher rates and yields would strengthen recessionary forces.

Thankfully, the world has changed dramatically since 1973. In particular, it is much less dependent upon oil. Nevertheless, what happened in 1973/4 gives much more reason to worry than 1987.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics. roger.bootle@capitaleconomics.com

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.