Middle East crisis: Israel's ‘buffer zone’ is a war crime, says UN

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the demolition of property along the Gaza fence constitutes a "grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention"

Destroying buildings inside the Gazan border in an effort to create a “buffer zone” constitutes a war crime by Israel, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Israeli military operations aimed at demolishing property within a kilometre of the Gaza Strip border fence were not consistent with international humanitarian law.

In a statement, he said that such “extensive destruction of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly, amounts to a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a war crime”.

The statement comes as satellite images analysed by The Telegraph showed more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed around the land perimeter of Gaza since the Oct 7 Hamas terror attacks.

Further image analysis found hundreds of homes razed, fields and orchards destroyed, utilities blown up, and schools and mosques flattened along the border.

05:27 PM GMT

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has rejected a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has warned Israel the civilian death toll in Gaza is “too high”

Three senior members of an Iran-backed militia have been killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad

Israeli air strikes killed a senior Hamas police official in southern Gaza

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan will meet Joe Biden to discuss the “ongoing situation in Gaza” at the White House on Monday

Israel has been accused of clearing a 1km “buffer zone” inside the Gaza Strip for security reasons

An Israeli air strike on a car in south Lebanon seriously wounded a Hezbollah official, according to Lebanese security forces

Javier Milei, Argentina’s president, likened Hamas’ attacks on southern Israel to the Holocaust after touring an Israeli kibbutz

Five freed Israeli hostages have pleaded with Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a deal securing the release of the remaining captives



05:16 PM GMT

Five freed Israeli hostages plead for deal

Five freed Israeli hostages have pleaded with Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a deal after he publicly rejected the ceasefire terms put forward by Hamas earlier on Thursday.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv, Adina Moshe, 72, asked the Israeli prime minster to reconsider his position in an emotional appeal, saying “there won’t be any hostages left to release” according to Guardian reporter Emine Sinmaz.

Adina Moshe, an Israeli hostage freed in November, asked the Israeli prime minster to reconsider his position on a hostage deal during an emotional press conference

Former hostages Sharon Aloni Cunio, Adina Moshe, Nili Margalit, Sahar Calderon and Aviva Siegel were abducted by the Palestinian Hamas movement on Oct 7 and freed in November - AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

Ms Moshe was flanked by other Israeli hostages freed in November as part of a temporary ceasefire negotiation, including Nili Margalit, 41, Aviva Siegel, 62, Sharon Aloni Cunio, 34, and Sahar Calderon, 16.

04:58 PM GMT

Argentinian president likens Hamas's attacks to Holocaust

Javier Milei (R), the Argentinian president, tours Kibbutz Nir Oz, one the locations targeted by Hamas during the Oct 7 attacks, with Isaac Herzog, Israel's president

Javier Milei, Argentina’s president, likened Hamas’ attacks on southern Israel to the Holocaust, after touring a kibbutz targeted in the deadly October 7 raids on Thursday.

Milei joined Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, on a visit to Nir Oz and gave his full backing to Israel’s fight against Hamas, calling the Palestinian Islamists a “terrorist group” who had committed “a crime against humanity”.

He said: “The free world can’t remain indifferent in this case, as we see clear examples of terrorism and anti-Semitism and what I would describe as 21st century Nazism.

“When we hear about the methods that were used this time, it reminds us of the atrocities of the Holocaust,” he added, according to remarks translated from Spanish by Herzog’s office.

04:51 PM GMT

Israeli air strike wounds Hezbollah official in Lebanon

An Israeli air strike on a car in south Lebanon seriously wounded a military official of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah on Thursday, a Lebanese security source said.

The official was “seriously wounded and a companion was also injured” in the strike in the city of Nabatiyeh, the source told news agency AFP on condition of anonymity.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the vehicle had caught fire after it was hit by a missile fired by an Israeli drone entering Nabatiyeh at around 4:15 pm (14:15 GMT).

04:38 PM GMT

Rafah: then and now

04:32 PM GMT

Buffer zone is 'far-reaching', says Middle East expert

Hugh Lovatt, a Middle East analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told The Telegraph he believes the buffer zone plan is “far-reaching”.

“Israeli officials regularly claim their actions are temporary… Now, supposedly they refer to the buffer zone as being temporary so theoretically it can be undone, but Israel does have a history of using those events to create facts on the ground,” Mr Lovatt said.

Read more expert analysis in the Telegraph’s Gaza border investigation here

04:29 PM GMT

Shujaiyeh: Hundreds of homes destroyed

The IDF said it had found “dozens of tunnel openings” used by Hamas in Shujaiyeh, a suburb of Gaza City and one of the world’s most densely populated areas.

But the edge of the suburb appears to have been entirely flattened along a line that broadly mirrors the contours of the Gaza border, about 1km away.

Read the full visual investigation by Nataliya Vasilyeva and Roberty Mendick here

04:27 PM GMT

Beit Hanoun: Orchards and crops razed

The north-eastern corner of Gaza, where the town of Beit Hanoun is nestled, was one of the first points of entry for the Israeli military at the start of the ground operation in late October.

Once famous for its orchards and farming, much of the area was destroyed by IDF bulldozers carving new roads for military vehicles used in the ground invasion, Telegraph analysis can reveal.

Read the full visual investigation by Nataliya Vasilyeva and Robert Mendick here

04:20 PM GMT

Israel accused of clearing 1km 'buffer zone' in Gaza

Israel has been accused of clearing a 1km “buffer zone” inside the Gaza Strip as part of a new security border that could shrink the overall size of the Palestinian territory.

A Telegraph investigation mapping and analysing satellite images inside the Gaza Strip showed more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed along the perimeter since the Oct 7 attacks.

Western allies have warned against creating a buffer zone, but the Israeli government denies the accusations, only admitting to clearing areas near the border so Israelis can securely return to their homes. The Israel Defense Forces told The Telegraph that only buildings showing evidence of Hamas infiltration were being targeted.

Yet image analysis revealed hundreds of homes, fields, orchards, schools and mosques had been destroyed.

Read the full investigation into ‘Israel’s new Gaza border’ here

04:10 PM GMT

Israel ‘would let Oct 7 mastermind flee’ for return of hostages

Yehya al-Sinwar, Gaza Strip chief of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement addresses a rally on April 14, 2023

Israel is considering allowing the mastermind behind the Oct 7 massacre to go into exile in return for the release of its hostages, according to reports.

Yahya al-Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for the death and kidnap of hundreds of Israeli civilians, could flee Gaza with the rest of the terrorist group’s leadership under a possible deal, senior officials told NBS News.



Israel had initially vowed to kill Sinwar and Mohammed Deif after the attack last year, when Hamas fired rockets at its towns and cities and sent paragliding fighters across its border wall.

But it hopes that letting them go, much as Yasser Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organization fled Beirut on a ship 42 years ago, would pave the way for a “deradicalised” Gaza governing body.



A senior adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said: “We don’t mind if [Sinwar] will leave like Arafat left Lebanon. We will allow it to happen as long as all of the hostages are released.”

03:31 PM GMT

Australia halted UNRWA funding before possessing evidence

Penny Wong, Australia’s foreign minister, has said she was not in possession of all the evidence regarding allegations of United Nations agency staff’s involvement in the Oct 7 attacks prior to halting aid.

Australia was among more than 10 countries to suspend funding to the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) after 12 of its employees were accused of taking part in the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Ms Wong told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that she had not received a response after asking the Israeli government for evidence.

She also said she did not contact Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of the UNRWA, before making the decision, adding: “He may [have evidence], I don’t know what he has.”

03:05 PM GMT

Ships rerouted to avoid Houthi rebels

Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, impacting a shipping route vital to east-west trade.

In response, shipping companies from across the globe have instructed vessels to take a longer and more expensive route around southern Africa instead.

C.H. Robinson, an American transportation firm, said it had rerouted 25 vessels over the previous week, with the number likely to grow, while the Norwegian company Frontline and the Belgian-based firm Euronav said vessels were avoiding the Red Sea altogether until further notice.

02:53 PM GMT

Number of Palestinians detained from West Bank hits 6,920

More than 6,920 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been arrested by Israel since Oct 7, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The organisation released a statement that said the figure included those detained from homes and military checkpoints, those taken hostage and those made to surrender under pressure.

02:43 PM GMT

Pictured: Israeli military exercise near Lebanon border

Israeli soldiers take part in a rescue exercise in Upper Galilee near the Lebanon border on Thursday

An Israeli helicopter is photographed taking off during the exercise near Lebanon

The exercise takes place as European diplomats reportedly put forward proposals to calm tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border

02:27 PM GMT

King of Jordan to visit White House

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan will meet Joe Biden to discuss the “ongoing situation in Gaza” at the White House on Monday.

In a statement, the White House said the meeting would discuss “efforts to produce an enduring end to the crisis” and “enhanced humanitarian assistance” for the Palestinian people.

The meeting also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

02:12 PM GMT

Sirens heard on border with Lebanon

Sirens have been sounded in several Israeli towns close to the Lebanese border warning of incoming rocket fire, the Times of Israel has reported.

The areas said to be affected by the warnings are Arab al-Aramshe, Shomera and Zarit.

01:48 PM GMT

Iraq condemns US air strike that killed pro-Iran commander

Iraq has condemned a US air strike responsible for killing a senior pro-Iran commander accused of facilitating attacks on American troops in the region.

Iraqi authorities slammed the strike in a residential neighbourhood of Baghdad as a “blatant assassination”.

Yehia Rasool, the military spokesman for Iraq’s prime minister, said on Thursday: “The international coalition is completely overstepping the reasons and objectives for which it is present on our territory.”

The US Central Command said the commander killed on Wednesday was targeted “in response to the attacks on US service members”.

USCENTCOM Conducts Strike Killing Kata’ib Hezbollah Senior Leader



At 9:30 p.m. (Baghdad Time) February 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on U.S. service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander… pic.twitter.com/Zhkjimx5UG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 7, 2024

01:33 PM GMT

Egypt fears mass displacement across border

Gazans attempting to flee the Israeli ground assault on Rafah could cause mass displacement across the border, the Egyptian foreign ministry has warned.

In an interview with Egyptian news channel al-Ghad, Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesperson for Cairo’s foreign ministry, said the situation in Gaza’s southern Rafah region was “unbearable and catastrophic”.

He said: “Continuing Israeli strikes on densely populated areas will create an unlivable reality. The scenario of mass displacement is a possibility. The Egyptian position on this has been very clear and straightforward: We are against this policy, and we will not allow it.”

Images and videos have emerged on social media reportedly showing Egypt fortifying and adding barbed wire to its side of the border with Gaza.

However, the New Arab said on Wednesday that a top security official denied reports surrounding the fortification of fences along the Gaza Strip.

01:05 PM GMT

Pictured: Argentinian and Israeli presidents embrace

Javier Milei, the Argentinian president, embraces Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, during a tour of Kibbutz Nir Oz, one the locations targeted by Hamas on Oct 7

Javier Milei, the Argentinian president, has been seen embracing Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, during a state visit to the Middle Eastern country.

The photograph was taken as the two leaders toured Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the locations targeted during the Oct 7 attack.

Israel is the first country the newly-elected Argentinian president has visited since being sworn into office in December.

12:46 PM GMT

Hamas maintains ceasefire hopes

Hamas hopes to discuss options for a ceasefire despite its initial offer being rejected by Benjamin Netanyahu, a Palestinian official close to the militant group told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

The news comes after the Israeli prime minister dismissed the organisation’s proposal as “bizarre” and vowed to press on with military action until “total victory”.

The official said a Hamas delegation would meet Egyptian officials in Cairo from Thursday, before working with Qatari representatives in an attempt to find common ground.

12:21 PM GMT

‘Palestinian journalists have been killed with impunity’

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned Israel’s military campaign in Gaza after a Palestine TV journalist was reportedly killed in a bombing, writes Luca Rufo.

RSF said in a statement: “In four months of conflict, Palestinian journalism has been decimated by Israeli armed forces with complete impunity, with a staggering death toll of more than 84 journalists killed, at least 20 in the line of duty.”

It called on countries and international organisations to increase pressure on Israel to “immediately cease this carnage”.

12:05 PM GMT

Israel strikes ‘last remaining Hamas stronghold’ ahead of ground assault

Israeli air strikes have killed a senior Hamas police official in southern Gaza as the IDF prepares for a ground assault on what is said to be the terrorist group’s last remaining stronghold.

Majdi Abd al-Aal, the head of Hamas’ police special forces, was reportedly blown up in a targeted assassination in Rafah late on Wednesday night.

An image published by Israeli and Palestinian media shows the remains of a police car, twisted and blackened by the explosion.

A damaged police car is viewed following the Israeli attack on Rafah, southern Gaza

Separately, NBC News reported that several children were taken to a local hospital for treatment after being caught in an air strike in the city.

Mr Netanyahu has been cautioned against launching a ground offensive in Rafah by the White House, which fears there will be mass civilian casualties without large-scale evacuations.

11:45 AM GMT

US strikes Houthi missiles to protect red Sea ships

The US military has struck two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles primed to attack ships in the Red Sea, according to a statement.

“Later that day, at 11:30 pm (Sana’a time), [central command] forces conducted a second strike against a Houthi mobile land attack cruise missile prepared to launch,” it added.

11:09 AM GMT

US drone strike kills pro-Iran commanders in Baghdad

Three senior members of Iran-backed militia have been killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad – the latest in a series of retaliatory strikes by Washington.

Reports said a US drone hit a car in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday and killed the members of the Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful militia blamed for a series of recent attacks on US troops in the region.

Missile debris seen at the site of the US air strike in Baghdad

Among the three said to be killed was Wissam Mohammed “Abu Bakr” al-Saadi, the high-ranking commander in charge of Kataib Hezbollah’s operations in Syria.

Read the full story from Andrew Buncombe here.

10:57 AM GMT

10:53 AM GMT

Germany sends frigate to defend Red Sea ships

Germany has sent an air defence frigate to join an European mission to protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Hesse left its North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven on Thursday, although its participation in the mission hinges on EU approval, which is expected at the end of February.

The vessel is built for air defence, equipped with radar that can detect targets up to 248 miles away and missiles to shoot down airborne projectiles at a range of 100 miles.

France, Greece and Italy are among the other countries joining the Aspides mission. They will not join the British and US air strikes on the Houthis.

10:36 AM GMT

Reports: Israeli forces bomb Rafah ahead of assault

At least 11 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Thursday morning, residents told the Reuters news agency.

Israeli planes bombed areas of Rafah while tanks reportedly shelled areas to the east of the city, which Israel is preparing to assault. It is said to be Hamas’ last stronghold in Gaza, but there are fears military action could cause mass casualties among its million-strong civilian population.

“We have our backs to the [border] fence and faces toward the Mediterranean. Where should we go?” Emad, 55, a father of six children, asked.

“There is no place to go. One million people and more than one million are asking this question today; where shall we go?”

09:56 AM GMT

‘This is a golden cage’

Mohamad, a 23-year-old Palestinian with learning difficulties, plays with a piece of clay, moulding it into the shape of a bowl.

“I miss my home,” he says, looking down at his clay creation, unable to look me in the eye. Mohamad is painfully shy.

We are in Poriya in a hostel in a remote corner of Israel that has far-reaching views out over the Sea of Galilee and to the Golan Heights beyond.

In peacetime, this place would be filled with holidaymakers. The Galilee, the world’s most famous lake, stretches out below us in all its glory. The view is spectacular.

Read Robert Mendick’s full dispatch from Poriya, northern Israel, here.

09:33 AM GMT

Gaza death toll ‘is too high’, Blinken warns

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has warned Israel the civilian death toll in Gaza is “too high” ahead of an expected ground assault on Rafah.

The US fears that there will be mass casualties if the IDF attempts to take the city, located in the south of the enclave, which is sheltering more than a million Palestinians

“The daily toll that [Israel’s] military operations continue to take on innocent civilians remains too high,” Mr Blinken said, in comments reported by Israeli media.

He added: “Israelis were dehumanised in the most horrific way on Oct 7... The hostages have been dehumanised every day since. But that cannot be a license to dehumanise others.”

09:25 AM GMT

Pictured: Blinken meets Israeli officials on Middle East tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meets former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief Gadi Eisenkot and former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meets former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief Gadi Eisenkot and former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz - AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

09:22 AM GMT

Netanyahu rejects ‘delusional’ ceasefire and orders IDF into Rafah

Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas as he ordered the Israel Defense Forces into Gaza’s most southern city.

The Israeli prime minister dashed hopes of a pause in the war as he dismissed proposals for a truce that would have led to the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu rejected the proposals at an impromptu press conference after a flurry of meetings and talks, including with Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state.

Mr Blinken and the US have been pushing for a ceasefire and reports suggest he warned Mr Netanyahu against sending forces into Rafah, the last remaining pocket for the ground offensive, where hundreds of thousands of refugees are cowering.

Read the full story from Nataliya Vasilyeva, our Middle East correspondent, here.

09:20 AM GMT

Palestinian militias ‘infiltrating’ Gaza City

Palestinian militias are infiltrating a city in northern Gaza as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive in the south, according to a think tank.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Palestinian Islamic Jihad made a number of attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza City yesterday, deploying attack drones in the west of the settlement.

It comes after warnings that Hamas has been rebuilding battalions in the north of Gaza which were destroyed earlier in the war.

09:17 AM GMT

Morning

Hello and welcome to the live blog. Benedict Smith here. We’ll be bringing you all the updates from the Middle East, as Israel prepares to launch an assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

