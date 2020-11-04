Middle East Refining Industry Outlook 2020-2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refining Industry Outlook in Middle East to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries in the region. The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2024 in the region.



The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries in the region, wherever available.



Scope

Updated information on all active and planned refineries in the Middle East

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2014 to 2024, wherever available

Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at the regional level by year and by key countries till 2024

Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Middle East Refining Industry

2.1. Middle East Refining Industry, Overview of Active Refineries Data

2.2. Middle East Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

2.3. Middle East Refining Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced Refineries Data

2.4. Middle East Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

2.5. Middle East Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries



3. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia

3.1. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.2. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.3. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.4. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.5. Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.6. Recent Developments

3.7. Recent Contracts



4. Refining Industry in Iran

4.1. Refining Industry in Iran, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.2. Refining Industry in Iran, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.3. Refining Industry in Iran, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Recent Contracts



5. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates

5.1. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.2. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.3. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.4. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.5. Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

5.6. Recent Developments

5.7. Recent Contracts



6. Refining Industry in Iraq



7. Refining Industry in Turkey



8. Refining Industry in Kuwait



9. Refining Industry in Qatar



10. Refining Industry in Oman



11. Refining Industry in Israel



12. Refining Industry in Bahrain



13. Refining Industry in Syria



14. Refining Industry in Yemen



15. Refining Industry in Jordan



16. Appendix



