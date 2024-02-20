Middle England is being taxed into submission. No wonder it’s furious

It’s an election year so we need to be prepared for a flood of outlandish claims, dodgy statistics and chicanery as the parties try to convince voters that black is white and even to doubt the evidence of their own eyes.

The propensity of politicians to tell porkies has increased with the modern fetish for fatuous pledge-making, whether it be Rishi Sunak’s Five Promises or Ed Miliband’s 2015 six-point Stone of Stupidity (whatever happened to it by the way?)

When you have, for instance, given a solemn promise to reduce the national debt and invited voters to judge you by your success in doing so, then you need to find a way of showing that you have achieved the target even when you haven’t.

Sunak made just such a pledge and has claimed that debt is falling even when the Treasury’s own figures show it to be rising. The Prime Minister was referring to a projection from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that debt would come down as a proportion of GDP (though not in cash terms) within five years.

Yet this is surely not how most people would have interpreted Mr Sunak’s words. As Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority and Fib-Finder General, observed “the average person in the street ... would likely have assumed that he was claiming that debt was already falling.” Indeed so.

Sir Robert has been on the Government’s case again this week, admonishing Laura Trott, the Treasury minister, for making potentially misleading claims about the level of personal taxation. She said “taxes for the average worker will have gone down by £1,000 since 2010”.

This figure is based on a counterfactual estimate of how much people would have paid if personal tax thresholds had increased only in line with inflation over the past 14 years. In other words, the average earner would pay £1,000 less in personal taxes in 2024-25 “than they otherwise would have done”, not than they did in 2010. Sir Robert said: “I suspect that the public are more likely to have been misled – or at least confused – by Ms Trott’s statements.”

Do they take us for fools? Evidently, yes. But we can see with our own eyes what has happened to tax by looking at our net salary, which for many middle-income professionals has hardly budged despite pay rises, bonuses and promotions over the years. This is because so many have been dragged into higher tax bands by the freezing of personal allowances.

The political discourse in this country invariably focuses on the poor – by how much can we increase benefits? – and the very rich – how much more can we squeeze from them in tax before they up sticks and leave the country? Yet there is a great swathe in the middle completely excluded from these deliberations. They are people who bankroll much of the public sector and are fed up with a tax regime that penalises hard work and aspiration.

On paper they pay a top rate tax of 40 per cent and, for higher earners, 45 per cent. But people whose child benefit is gradually withdrawn above £50,000 can actually pay an effective marginal rate of 68 per cent.

For earners with young children taking home more than £100,000 a year, the marginal rate can exceed 100 per cent because they lose state help with nursery fees and their personal allowances are gradually removed, reducing to zero at £125,000. Yet a couple each taking home £99,000 would keep both.

These cliff edges where reliefs end with the addition of an extra pound of income are soul-destroying. Overall, the system is particularly harmful to single-earner households. A report from the Families Hub Network at the weekend showed how stay-at-home parents are taxed more here than in almost any other major economy. Few can afford any longer for a parent to remain home looking after the children as used to be commonly the case.

Most politicians won’t go into bat for people earning six-figure salaries for fear of being accused of “favouring the rich”. Yet these people are far from rich and are, indeed, the motors of the economy, generators of the wealth that pays for the welfare state and the benefits on which millions now languish.

Try persuading them that taxes are going down when part of their income is being taken away entirely. Moreover, politicians see taxation simply as a means of raising money, yet it also has an effect on behaviour. Few people like to pay tax but will do so without too much complaint if the system is considered fair. But ours patently isn’t.

When the most dynamic members of society object to being fleeced and see their money wasted by inefficient and incompetent public services is it surprising many take early retirement or work a three-day week from home?

The old rule of thumb is that the state should never take more than half of any extra pound earnt and yet for millions this is no longer true. The rational response to being told that all your additional money will be removed if you are offered a promotion is to turn it down.

You could put more into a pension but are often at a point in life with so many outgoings that this is not easy. At a certain level our tax system encourages stasis which may account for the fact the economy is in recession with little sign of improvement.

The Commons Treasury select committee warned that many workers were intentionally keeping their earnings below thresholds that would trigger large increases in tax or the loss of valuable benefits. That will mean less for public services in future years as the revenue falls.

The tax expert Dan Neidle worked out it would cost about £6.6 billion to scrap the personal allowance and child benefit tapers – about the same as abolishing inheritance tax, but with a much clearer and wider benefit. The sudden withdrawal of childcare help for those earning £100,000 also needs to be reversed.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is putting the finishing touches to his Budget on March 6. He presides over a personal tax regime that is confusing, unjust and disincentivising. Its cliff edges are socially divisive and foment resentment.

If Mr Hunt wants to leave a worthwhile legacy with what is likely to be his last serious act in government he will sort out this unholy mess rather than come up with ever more fanciful ways of pretending taxes are falling.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.