Middle Georgia doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution of controlled substances

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·2 min read

Jun. 22—MACON — Hours before his federal trial on charges that he had illegally dispensed prescription opioids was scheduled to begin, Dr. Thomas Sachy admitted his guilt and was taken into federal custody.

Sachy, 57, of Gray, pleaded guilty to one count unlawful dispensation and distribution of controlled substances, specifically lisdexamfetamine and oxycodone, before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self on Monday. According to the terms of his plea agreement, Sachy faces up to 97 months in federal prison to be followed by a minimum of three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In addition, Sachy agreed to forfeit approximately $833,000 in currency and real property, to include his medical office building. Furthermore, Sachy agreed that while serving his federal sentence, to include supervised release, he would not: (1) engage in the medical practice of pain management; (2) treat anyone for pain, or (3) seek to reinstate his DEA license to prescribe controlled substances.

Following the entry of his guilty plea, Sachy was taken into federal custody pending his sentencing. Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 7.

According to court documents, Sachy now admits he did knowingly and intentionally dispense and distribute, and cause to be dispensed and distributed, lisdexamfetamine and oxycodone, Schedule II controlled substances, by issuing prescriptions not for a legitimate medical purpose and not in the usual course of professional practice.

This case is part of a National Health Care Fraud and Opioid Takedown announced by the Department of Justice on June 28, 2018.

This case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency Tactical Diversion Squad-Atlanta Division Office, with assistance from the DEA Macon Regional Office, Department of Justice's Document and Media Exploitation Program, Georgia Bureau of Investigation-Division of Forensic Services, Georgia Drug and Narcotic Agency and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shanelle Booker and Robert McCullers are prosecuting the case.

