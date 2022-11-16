Middle Georgia meth trafficker pleads guilty

Nov. 16—MACON — The leader of a middle Georgia methamphetamine trafficking network responsible for the distribution of approximately 16 kilograms of the drug pleaded guilty in federal court resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.

Ontarrio Veal, aka Torrie, 32, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III. Veal faces a maximum term of 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

"Armed methamphetamine trafficking poses a grave danger to the safety of our communities," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Local and federal law enforcement agencies together have prevented this organization from continuing to push large amounts of a highly addictive and destructive illegal drug into middle Georgia."

"This investigation deals a fatal blow to a once-thriving 'meth' ring," Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said. "With the leader facing up to 40 years behind bars, the community of Warner Robins and elsewhere can rest assured that their communities are much safer today thanks to the outstanding case work by DEA and our local law enforcement partners."

According to documents and other evidence admitted into court, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Warner Robins Police Department officers investigated Veal's drug-trafficking organization based out of Warner Robins from January to June 2020. Law enforcement obtained court orders to intercept the phone calls and text messages from Veal's and co-defendant Tamara Hall's cellphones. Agents learned that Veal was a multi-kilogram methamphetamine dealer and surveilled Veal and various co-defendants conducting methamphetamine transactions, including traveling to Atlanta to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine.

Veal was taken into custody on June 1 on a return trip from Atlanta. Officers found nearly three kilograms of methamphetamine and a Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a 50-round drum magazine. Agents later located open-source images on social media showing Veal with the pistol tucked into his waistband and the 50-round drum magazine hanging out. Agents executed search warrants at various locations in middle Georgia on June 1, seizing multiple firearms and ammunition, approximately 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than $100,000 in cash.

On Dec. 14, 2020, DEA agents conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Veal using a confidential source. The CS met Veal at a local grocery store and purchased the methamphetamine from him. Veal now admits his guilt and admits he is responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Eight co-defendants have pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced in this case:

Donna Ussery, 31, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 19 and was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison on Oct. 4;

Marquell Gaines, aka Paris, 38, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison on Oct. 11;

Reginald Lowe, 41, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6;

Matthew Kay, 35, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 6. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6;

Tamara Hall, 39, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 19. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10;

Milton Simmons, aka Mann, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 1. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10;

Parsa Ervin, 45, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10;

Eddie Linkhorn, 42, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Warner Robins Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is prosecuting the case.