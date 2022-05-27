Middle Georgia postal worker reports being bitten on butt by labradoodle

A young woman who works for the U.S. Postal Service informed a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy that she was delivering a package to a house on a street called Fairway Run when a dog “approached her,” an incident report of the April 18 encounter said.

The postal worker, 19, said that when she got near the house in the River Forest subdivision, a golfing community off Johnstonville Road, “a white labradoodle … bit her on the butt,” the report said. “She moved to get into her vehicle and the dog bit her again on the thigh.”

The woman told the deputy that the bites “were not deep.”

The deputy later spoke to a woman who said she was the dog’s owner and that she was “aware of the incident” and would provide a copy of the dog’s shot records.

The dog’s name was not mentioned in the write-up, but its owner, per the report, said the animal “was not aggressive.”

Dispatches: Game wardens recently arrested three men said to have been fishing illegally near Dames Ferry Park at Lake Juliette. According to statement from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the trio tried to slip away into some woods as the officers drew near. The game wardens, however, soon rounded up the men, who denied that they were fishing, the statement noted. But “after a quick look around,” the report went on, the officers found scuba masks and a stashed sack containing 18 fish, bass and bream included. They also found a spear gun. “All of the fish had open wounds from being speared,” the statement said. The suspects were jailed on charges of fishing without licenses and “taking fish by illegal methods.” . . . Monroe sheriff’s deputies answered a call at a house on Georgia Highway 83 outside Forsyth the afternoon of May 11. A man there said his son was trespassing. The son, in his early 20s, was for reasons not explained in an incident report, lying “in the front yard … with a large wooden cross attached to his back.” He was jailed on a trespassing charge.