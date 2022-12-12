Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of stalking and harassing ex-girlfriend, GBI says

A Butts County sheriff’s deputy has been jailed on charges that he stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend, the GBI said in a statement on Monday.

The deputy, 55-year-old Marlin Moultrie, was arrested in the wake of an investigation that began in early November after sheriff’s officials in Pike County, southwest of Griffin, asked state investigators to look into the allegations there.

“Preliminary information indicates that Moultrie had been in a relationship with a woman from Pike County,” the GBI statement noted. “After the relationship ended, Moultrie began to stalk and harass the woman in three (nearby) counties,” including Spalding and Upson counties.

He faces three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Moultrie, who lives in the town of Flovilla near Indian Springs, was arrested or where he was being held in jail or whether he had posted bond.