Middle Georgia sisters tangle in ‘heated’ argument over supposed melted bowl on stove

Two sisters at a house on Garr Road in northern Monroe County were arguing about items on a stove and how the items might melt if they were not removed before the stove was switched on.

The spat “grew more heated,” according to a sheriff’s report of the May 25 episode, and a sheriff’s deputy was called to intervene. The report went on to note that when the deputy arrived at the house, east of High Falls, the deputy spoke to the older sister, 29.

She said that the younger sister, 26, began fussing because she thought the older sister “was accusing her of melting a bowl.”

The elder sibling said that when she went outside to call her parents and apparently inform them of the fray that her sister followed, “still yelling and hit her in the face.”

The 26-year-old told the deputy that the argument started when her big sister “accused her of melting a bowl” and also because the older woman was threatening to go “into her shed.” It didn’t appear that either woman was cited.

Dispatches: A man on Juliette Road in Monroe County reported late last month that a tan-colored dog “attacked and killed two of his chickens.” The suspect animal, its name unknown, was last seen headed east toward Chambliss Creek. . . . A Macon man was found asleep at the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat on I-75 near Bolingbroke just after midnight in the wee hours of April 25. The man, who was said to have reeked of alcohol, had vomited on his T-shirt and trousers, a sheriff’s report said. The man, 32, was soon jailed on DUI charge. He said he was driving to Atlanta but that he had pulled over to sleep because he’d had too much to drink. Then he refused to say more “without an attorney.”