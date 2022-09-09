Middle Georgia woman jailed, charged in thefts caught on video at Goodwill donation sites

A Byron woman was jailed Tuesday in connection with a series of predawn thefts at Goodwill donation drop-off sites in Bibb County.

The woman, Tasha Marie Quinn, was allegedly seen in video recorded by security cameras making off with bags of donated clothes and other items left outside Goodwill locations in south and west Macon, according to arrest warrants in the case.

Two of the incidents happened last October at the Goodwill at 6109 Houston Road, while three others — one of them at a drop-off box on Zebulon Road — happened in June and July.

Investigators wrote in the warrants that Quinn could be seen in surveillance footage riding up in a car, grabbing bags of donated items and leaving.

The theft-by-taking and receiving charges that Quinn faces are misdemeanors.

She was being held Thursday in the Bibb jail in lieu of $3,900 bond.