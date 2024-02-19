Middle River bridge to close permanently, electric aircraft visits: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

New electric aircraft lands in Shenandoah Valley

BETA CEO & Founder Kyle Clark with BETA Alia all-electric aircraft

AUGUSTA COUNTY – A new type of airplane landed in Augusta County last week.

The BETA Alia all-electric aircraft landed in Shenandoah Valley Airport on Feb. 15. The unique plane has five propellers, four on top like a helicopter, and one in the back.

The BETA Alia all-electric aircraft takes off.

The BETA Technologies plane stopped at the airport on its way back to Vermont from a three-month deployment with the U.S. Air Force in Florida.

According to the company's press release, their goal is to produce an "all-electric, net-zero aircraft" and is currently seeking Federal Aviation Administration certification on two of its planes.

BETA team discusses flight plan.

VDOT to retire Middle River bridge

AUGUSTA COUNTY – The Route 778 bridge over the Middle River in Augusta County will "permanently" close on Feb. 28.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the closure on Feb. 16. The bridge dates back to 1915 and "has reached the end of its service life."

"The Virginia Department of Transportation has carefully evaluated the structure and determined that maintenance costs are unsustainable," reads the press release.

The press release gives the following as alternative routes between New Hope and Weyers Cave:

Route 778 drivers on the north side of the closure (Weyers Cave area) will go north on Route 778, turn right on Route 775 (Craig Shop Road), right on Route 774 (Cline River Road / Piedmont Road) and then right on Route 608 (Battlefield Road) to return to Route 778 and the end of the detour.

Route 778 drivers on the south side of the closure (New Hope area) will go south on Route 778, turn left on Route 608 (Battlefield Road), left on Route 774 (Piedmont Road / Cline River Road) and then left on Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) to return to Route 778 and the end of the detour.

VDOT has "tentatively" scheduled construction for a replacement bridge in 2025.

Long-time Staunton officer retires

STAUNTON – Officer Jeffrey Hylton retired from the Staunton Police Department on Feb. 14. Hylton has been with the department for just under 18 years.

"Thank you for your service to our community!" the Staunton Police Department posted to its Facebook page.

Staunton hires new Director of Tourism

STAUNTON – Samantha Johnson is Staunton's new Director of Tourism.

“It's a true honor for me to join the Staunton community,” said Johnson.

An Appalachian native, Johnson has worked in sales and marketing for over a decade. She was executive director of tourism in Prestonburg, KY, for the past four years, and was named 2023 Business Person of the Year by the Floyd County Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled that Samantha is joining our team as we launch into the busy spring tourism season,” said City Manager Leslie Beauregard. “Samantha brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective from her time leading the tourism team in Prestonburg.”

Johnson will begin in mid-April.

Samantha Johnson, Staunton's new direct of tourism

SVEC makes donations to local organizations

AUGUSTA COUNTY – Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up grant program selected recipients in February.

According to the program's website, any organization “that serves SVEC members” are eligible for funds, except candidates for office or “any political purpose.” The money is raised from offers to round up utility bills to the next even dollar and a donation from the organization.

The program donated $19,000 to 10 programs across Augusta, Frederick, Rockingham, and Page counties. The awarded organizations in Augusta County include:

Augusta County Historical Society : For “Making Books Available Digitally,” a project to make out-of-prints books and other publications pertaining to important area history available digitally.

Jones Garden : For supplies and materials to support its 2024 growing season.

LEARN English and Reading Now : To purchase books and other resources for tutors working with area residents who are either non-English speakers wanting to learn English, or native English speakers who struggle with their reading and writing skills.

Ride with Pride: For general expenses of its therapeutic-riding program, plus scholarships to students.

VDOT road work from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 214 , northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound left lane closures for moving equipment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Daytime shoulder closures for tree removal and maintenance operations, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. February 19 – March 14. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 235, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the median, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control near Rockingham line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 254 (Hermitage Road) for inspection of bridge over CSX Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. February 19 – February 29.

*NEW* Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Middle River bridge closed beginning Wednesday, February 28. Traffic can use nearby Route 774 (Cline River Road) bridge.

*NEW* Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. February 19 – February 29.

*NEW* Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. February 19 – February 29.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Library Events Calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Thursday, Feb. 22

Friday, Feb. 23

Saturday, Feb. 24

WPL Open Chess Tournament 10 a.m. at Waynesboro Public Library.

Heroes of the Underground Railroad 11 a.m. at Waynesboro Public Library. “Bright Star Children's Theatre brings American history to life! Learn the incredible true stories of brave men and women who escaped from slavery, and the abolitionists who helped them along the way.”

Teen Dungeon and Dragons Club 11 a.m. at Middlebrook Library Station.

Board Game Petting Zoo 1 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Library Station.

