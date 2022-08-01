Middle River double shooting victims face drug and firearm charges, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police say the two people wounded in last Tuesday’s drive-by shooting in the Middle River area face drug and firearm charges from items found in their vehicle.

The two shooting victims, a 43-year-old male and 43-year-old female, have been charged with possession of a controlled deadly substance with intent to distribute and firearm-related charges, police said in a news release. “Illicit drugs” and a weapon were found in their car, it said.

The two have not been identified.

The Tuesday morning double shooting at the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard shocked residents, in part due to the apparent use of an automatic weapon. Social media footage of the shooting, verified by police, captured the automatic gunfire.

The Essex Precinct commander told residents on Thursday that charges against at least one of the shooting victims were expected at a town hall meeting hosted by state Del. Ric Metzgar.

Police have said it was a targeted shooting, but no arrests have been announced.

Capt. Eliot Latchaw, the precinct commander, said at the meeting that Essex has seen a decline year over year in shootings: two homicides and two nonfatal shootings so far in 2022, compared to five homicides and nine nonfatal shootings over the same time period last year.

The search for the shooter or shooters in the case continues, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

