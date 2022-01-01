Middle River Jail inmate dies by suicide New Year's Eve

Middle River Regional Jail

VERONA — A 41-year-old inmate at Middle River Regional Jail killed himself Friday night, according to a release from the jail.

The man, unnamed, was being held without bond for a number of charges including kidnapping by force, several protection order violations, use of firearm in commission of felony, possession of firearm while protection order in effect and violation of protective order while armed with a deadly weapon.

His court date was scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.

According to the release, the man's intake date was Dec. 29.

He was found with a blanket tied around his neck at 1:58 p.m. Dec. 31. A housing unit officer found him, the release said, and medical staff at the jail performed CPR and other life-saving measures. Emergency medical services arrived at 2:10 p.m. and continued life-saving efforts until 2:39 p.m. when it was decided to discontinue efforts, the release said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an external review and Superintendent Jeffery Newton has directed an internal review, the release said.

There was no further information on the incident.

