VERONA — Seven incarcerated people from Middle River Regional Jail have received a negative test result for COVID, the jail announced Friday night.

"Three housing units that were on precautionary quarantine have now been returned to normal operation," according to a statement. "The isolated inmates will be returned to normal housing assignments."

One transportation officer had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening.

Superintendent Jeff Newton said that the jail took action right away and identified possible inmates who have been in close contact with that transportation officer.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Middle River Regional Jail: Inmates' COVID tests come back negative