Middle River Regional Jail pushes new safety precautions as COVID cases surge

Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

VERONA — Due to a spike in COVID cases among employees and inmates, Middle River Regional Jail has cracked down on safety precautions.

Jeffery Newton, superintendent of the jail, announced Tuesday in a press release that all family visitations and inmate programs are canceled, and all inmate movement has been limited to an "absolute minimum" for at least the next 30 days.

There haven't been any changes made to attorney or client visitations. Once 30 days have passed, the jail will re-evaluate the situation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided in this article as it is received.

More: Middle River Jail inmate dies by suicide New Year's Eve

More: Augusta County man identified as inmate who reportedly hanged himself

— Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the General Assignment and Enterprise Reporter for Jackson Newspapers in Jackson County, West Virginia. Have a news tip on local government or education? Or a good feature? You can reach Katelyn at kwaltemyer@jacksonnewspapers.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kate_Waltemyer.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Middle River Regional Jail limits in-person contact as COVID cases soar