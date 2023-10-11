Middle school counselor charged with child sex exploitation, Tennessee officials say

A Tennessee man is accused of sending imagery of children being sexually abused during his time working at a middle school, officials say.

The Coffee County man, identified as 48-year-old Daniel Gregory, was a middle school counselor for several years in Rutherford County, officials say. He was arrested Monday, Oct. 9, on several charges of child sexual crimes, according to an Oct. 10 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.

A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson sent an email alerting students’ parents at Siegel Middle School, where Gregory worked, and Siegel High School, about the recent charges. Gregory had worked within the school system since Aug. 15, 2006, according to the email.

School officials clarified no children from Rutherford County Schools are involved in the alleged crimes.

An investigation was initially launched Sept. 25 to look into an online user who “was sending child abuse material via a website on the internet,” according to officials.

Through their investigation, TBI special agents eventually identified the suspect as Gregory, officials say.

Gregory was arrested Monday by agents with the TBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, as well as deputies from Coffee County and Rutherford County, according to officials.

His charges were 11 counts of “aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor,” investigators say.

Gregory “resigned from his position upon learning of the charges,” the Rutherford County Schools spokesperson wrote.

“We know this information is concerning to parents and students, and we too are disturbed by the charges,” the email read.

Gregory was booked in the Coffee County Jail following his arrest, TBI officials said. He is held on a $950,000 bond.

TBI did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Oct. 11.

Rutherford County borders Davidson County, where Nashville is located. Coffee County borders southeastern Rutherford County.

