Middle school parent threatens staff, bites Decatur police officer during struggle, authorities say

A middle school parent was arrested after officials said she threatened teachers and staff.

Decatur police said at 9:58 a.m. On Friday, officers received reports of a woman causing a disturbance at Beacon Hill Middle School.

When officers arrived, staff told officers 31-year-old Jakyra Arnold of Decatur was inside the school’s front office to meet with administrators. She is a parent of a child who attended the school.

Authorities did not say why she was at the school, to begin with.

Staff explained to police that she was unhappy with what administrators told her and began using vulgar language and verbal threats toward staff.

When Arnold exited the building, she was met by officers, who began acting " disruptively.”

Officers then told Arnold that she was under arrest for disorderly conduct and disruption of a public school. She then began to struggle with officers.

During the struggle, officials said she hit a school employee and bit a police officer.

Eventually, Arnold was handcuffed and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Arnold is charged with battery, obstruction of a police officer, disrupting public school, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana within 1000 feet of a school and two outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Officials did not say what the warrants were for.

