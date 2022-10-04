Middle school principal is arrested on stalking charge in Johnston County town

The principal of Four Oaks Middle School has been suspended with pay by Johnston County Public Schools after being arrested on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

William Anthony Whitaker, 44, was arrested Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, who served a warrant against him.

“The school system is aware of the charge against Mr. Anthony Whitaker. While our office hasn’t received any information suggesting that this matter involves the school system, Mr. Whitaker is currently suspended with pay while the school system takes appropriate steps to review the matter,” the school district said in a statement.

Whitaker began employment with JCPS on Oct. 25, 2006. He has been principal at the middle school since July 1, 2019.

Whitaker has posted bond from jail, according to Capt. Jeffrey Caldwell of the Sheriff’s Office.

The News & Observer has reached out to the Four Oaks Police Department for more information.