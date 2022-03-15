Middle school principal dies by suicide on Southern California campus, officials say

A California middle school administrator fatally shot himself on campus Monday, authorities said, adding that no students witnessed his death.

Police were called to Kraemer Middle School in Placentia in Southern California about 9 a.m. and discovered the man in the bathroom, with a firearm nearby, Placentia Police Capt. Brian Perry said. Officials think the incident happened before any students were on campus and before most staffers had arrived.

Perry said students were dismissed early.

The Coroner Division of Orange County was investigating the death.

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Superintendent Jim Elsasser said in a statement sent to parents that assistant principal Moises Plascencia died in a private staff area.

The district will make mental health professionals available to students, staffers and members of the school community, Elsasser said in the statement.

He described Plascencia as a member of the school's extended family.

"Moises was so much more than a respected assistant principal," the Elsasser said. "He was a father, husband, brother and friend to so many in our school district community. His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused and heartbroken."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.