Middle school principal suspended, under investigation

Parents are expressing concerns after the principal of Brevard Middle School has been suspended and is now under investigation, according to reports from WLOS.

A Transylvania County Schools district spokesperson said principal Tammy Deaver has been suspended with pay.

WLOS said the district has not shared what prompted the investigation or what agencies are involved.

Transylvania County Schools issued a statement regarding the investigation, saying:

“The principal at Brevard Middle School was suspended with pay pending an investigation on December 4, 2023. The Board is prohibited from releasing confidential personnel information related to any suspension under North Carolina law. Mrs. Carrie Norris will serve as the acting principal at Brevard Middle School until the completion of an investigation by the administration. A suspension with pay to allow for further investigation is not an indication of actual wrongdoing or misconduct.”

Deaver has been principal since November 2022.

