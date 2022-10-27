Middle school student arrested after deputies seize multiple firearms in Victorville

With the help of K-9 Nina, sheriff’s deputies seized multiple firearms after they arrested a 12-year-old student on suspicion of making criminal threats at Mesa Linda Middle School in Victorville.

On Monday, Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call at Mesa Linda Middle School at 13001 Mesa Linda Avenue.

The reporting party told deputies that several students heard that another student threatened to shoot up the school.

Investigating deputies identified the suspect as a 12-year-old male student, who was later located on campus and detained. No firearms were found at the school or in possession of the suspect.

A search warrant was issued and served at the suspect’s home in the 12500 Block of Sunbird Lane near Eagle Ranch Park in Victorville.

With assistance from K-9, Nina and her handler, Deputy J. Carroll, deputies located several rifles during the search. The firearms were seized for safekeeping.

The Sheriff's office didn't say if the firearms were found in the student's room or were owned by the family.

The suspect was arrested for criminal threats and booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy G. Palacios at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or by visiting wetip.com.

