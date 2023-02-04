Middle school student arrested for making bomb threat, deputies say

A Flagler middle school student was arrested after making a bomb threat, deputies say.

According to deputies, on Friday, a student from Indian Trails Middle School reported to the school administration that he received an email from another student stating, “I hate to do this to you. I’m getting a timer and bomb, so stay woke.”

The School Resource Deputy was informed immediately and following an investigation, the student was taken into custody for making written threats to kill. The student was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility before being turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

During an interview with the SRD the student admitted to writing the message but claimed he never hit send, according to a news release.

“Threats such as these are not a joke and will always be taken seriously,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like making these arrests, but we will come knocking on your door if your child makes any threat to harm someone. Parents talk to your kids and be the Sheriff in your home. Thank you to the student who alerted school administration who then alerted the SRD.”

“Flagler Schools appreciates the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s quick response in this case. Threats should not, and will not be taken lightly,” says Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt. “I want to assure our ITMS parents that the student in question was identified quickly. The fast work by our school administration meant there was no need for any type of lockdown or increased security level. This student is now subject to our Student Code of Conduct.”

