Middle school student arrested, officer injured as police lock down 2 Paso Robles schools

A middle school student was arrested and an officer injured when the Paso Robles Police Department temporarily locked down two schools in separate incidents on Friday, according to a news release from the department.

At 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report that a student at Daniel Lewis Middle school was being combative with staff members, the department said.

The officers placed the school on lockdown and arrested the student, according to the release. One officer suffered a minor injury in the process.

The student was taken to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Service,s and the lockdown was lifted at 9:50 a.m.

Paso Robles police lock down high school after threat

In an unrelated incident hours later, Paso Robles High School school resource officers were made aware of a possible violent threat to and shut down the school at 3 p.m., according to the release.

After an investigation by police, the threat was deemed unfounded and the lockdown was lifted.

Paso Robles PD has not responded to the Tribune’s request for comment on the two incidents.