A middle school student in Florida was arrested for selling stun guns to her classmates, police say

GettyImages 74165292
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

  • A middle-schooler was arrested Friday for selling stun guns to her classmates.

  • The student admitted to purchasing five stun guns online to sell them to other students.

  • The 12-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested Friday for selling stun guns to her classmates.

Police say a staff member at Coleman Middle School alerted the administration that students were reporting Reese Cash had a stun-gun on campus. When investigators arrived, two black Vipertek stun-guns were in her possession.

Cash admitted to purchasing five electric stun-guns online and brought them to school to sell to other students, according to a statement from Tampa Bay police.

Authorities say she also admitted to selling three stun-guns the day before she was caught.

Cash was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Possessing or discharging weapons or firearms at a school-sponsored event or on school property is prohibited in Florida, according to the state's statutes.

The Hillsborough County Public Schools Board prohibits visitors from possessing, storing, making, or using a weapon, including a concealed firearm, in a school safety zone and in any setting that is under the control and supervision of the District.

Tampa police and Coleman Middle School did not respond to Insider's request for further comment.

The School Resource Officer has been in contact with the parents of other students Cash sold stun-guns to. Police have not confirmed if the weapons have been found yet.

There was no threat made to any individual or the school itself, police said.

