Middle school student hospitalized after a fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy

Boston Police are investigating after a middle school student was taken to the hospital following a fight that broke out at Boston Latin Academy on Monday.

According to a statement from school officials, the fight broke out around 10 a.m. and involved four middle school students and one student was injured. They were treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. They have since been released.

School staff immediately responded to break up the fight and police were also called in to investigate “the potential use of a dangerous sharp object,” according to school officials.

Any further action for students involved will be taken in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct and additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible.

“Violence of any kind is never acceptable at Boston Latin Academy or in any Boston Public School,” said Gavin Smith, head of Boston Latin Academy. “We are committed to fostering learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged.”

Smith also said the school will hold an assembly for all 8th-graders and will have counselors available for students following the violence.

“As a district, we are working with the school leader and student support team this week to hold assemblies for the middle grades to address why mediation and seeking out trusted adults when conflicts arise are critical to de-escalating verbal and physical altercations before they happen,” according to Superintendent Mary Skipper. “Ensuring that students are safe is our highest priority, and we are working continuously to create a safe, welcoming environment where our students and faculty are respected and challenged academically.”

School safety has been of increasing concern in Boston recently. There have been calls from city councilors to bring metal detectors and police officers into school buildings as an added layer of security after other incidents.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW